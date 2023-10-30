Duval GOP pro-Israel rally brings foreign policy to Jacksonville City Hall

The Republican Party of Duval County is bringing foreign policy to the front door of Jacksonville’s City Hall Monday.
An email to party members urges Republicans to “come show your support for Israel.”
“Recently, we’ve seen marches across our country, and even in our city, that have seemed to justify the terrorist attack on Israel. This is wrong! In response, our Republican leaders have organized a PRO-ISRAEL event scheduled for MONDAY, OCT. 30 @ 12:30PM at JACKSONVILLE CITY HALL,” the invite reads.
Some of the heaviest hitters in the local Republican Party will be there to “boldly declare that we stand with Israel and its people as they fight an incomprehensible evil.”
Among the confirmed attendees: U.S. Reps. Aaron Bean and John Rutherford, Sen. Clay Yarborough, Reps. Jessica Baker and Dean Black (the party Chair), Sheriff T.K. Waters and City Council Finance Chair Nick Howland.
The rally comes in the wake of a Howland-sponsored City Council resolution “in Support of Israel as It Defends Itself in the War Launched by the Terrorist Organization Hamas.” The measure stipulates that the Council “stands unequivocally allied with Israel” during its military operations.
We reached out to the office of Democratic Mayor Donna Deegan regarding permitting for the event. Spokesman Phil Perry confirmed that the event was allowable and would be happening outside of the building, not inside the atrium, in a manner consistent with other demonstrations.
Deegan, who is of Lebanese descent, did not have what Perry called “additional comment” regarding the Republican rally. Earlier this month, she asserted that Hamas had “engaged in unprecedented barbarism,” while maintaining hope that a “peaceful resolution” is possible.
The sole “no” vote on the Council resolution was President Ron Salem, a Republican who is of Palestinian descent and who has dealt with security challenges since his vote against the measure. Asked for comment on the GOP gathering, Salem said, “No thanks.”
9 comments
MH/Duuuval
October 26, 2023 at 1:54 pm
Nick “Much ado about nothing” Howland continues his efforts to divert attention away from his FireWatch grift, which played upon the widespread support of veterans in northeast Florida.
Salem cast the only vote against Howland’s flag-waving bill because it implicitly condemned all Palestinians, including approximately half of the population of Gaza who are children or adolescents. The other half of Gaza, more or less, has lived since 2006 under the rule of Hamas, a violent gang that uses them like human hostages.
Nick and his ilk are providing cover for Israeli hawks who want to level Gaza, ignoring the fact that collective punishment is a war crime. Nick served in the military and ought to know that.
Israel
October 26, 2023 at 7:10 pm
You are wrong MH/Duuuva. The resolution was against Hamas, not the ordinary Palestinian. I will be there support Israel against Hamas.
MH/Duuuval
October 26, 2023 at 9:04 pm
‘ … Howland’s flag-waving bill because it implicitly condemned all Palestinians, …”
Implicitly is the adverb I used. If you have an exact copy of the resolution, why don’t you post the relevant passage?
I condemn Hamas’ violence, but Israel has responded in disproportionately and is violating international law that prohibits collective punishment.
The specific problem here is a municipality getting involved in international politics — not to mention a Florida’s state government spending unappropriated tax revenues for foreign military assistance, including firearms, as has been reported.
MH/Duuuval
October 27, 2023 at 7:10 pm
Here’s the text of the resolution and Israel is correct — Hamas is the target of the resolution.
https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/24025732/israel-resolution.pdf
I’ll be waiting for a similar resolution about the collective punishment being meted out to ordinary Gazans and in disproportion to the savage force unleashed by Hamas on Israel citizens.
rick whitaker
October 26, 2023 at 9:14 pm
florida needs to take care of florida. let the federal government do their job. biden seems to be handling things in a balanced way at present. florida has a lot of repair work to do after all the damage desantis has done.
The Truth
October 27, 2023 at 1:53 pm
I am pro Israel and pro Confederate States of America.
MH/Duuuval
October 27, 2023 at 3:06 pm
And your favorite number to play lotto is 666?
rick whitaker
October 28, 2023 at 12:28 am
NEVER HEARD OF THE CSA, WHAT IS THAT?
My Take
October 30, 2023 at 8:53 am
The Palestinians are treated more as serfs, peasants, or native colonials , not sctual slaves.