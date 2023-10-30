Duval GOP pro-Israel rally brings foreign policy to Jacksonville City Hall

The Republican Party of Duval County is bringing foreign policy to the front door of Jacksonville’s City Hall Monday.

An email to party members urges Republicans to “come show your support for Israel.”

“Recently, we’ve seen marches across our country, and even in our city, that have seemed to justify the terrorist attack on Israel. This is wrong! In response, our Republican leaders have organized a PRO-ISRAEL event scheduled for MONDAY, OCT. 30 @ 12:30PM at JACKSONVILLE CITY HALL,” the invite reads.

Some of the heaviest hitters in the local Republican Party will be there to “boldly declare that we stand with Israel and its people as they fight an incomprehensible evil.”

Among the confirmed attendees: U.S. Reps. Aaron Bean and John Rutherford, Sen. Clay Yarborough, Reps. Jessica Baker and Dean Black (the party Chair), Sheriff T.K. Waters and City Council Finance Chair Nick Howland.

The rally comes in the wake of a Howland-sponsored City Council resolution “in Support of Israel as It Defends Itself in the War Launched by the Terrorist Organization Hamas.” The measure stipulates that the Council “stands unequivocally allied with Israel” during its military operations.

We reached out to the office of Democratic Mayor Donna Deegan regarding permitting for the event. Spokesman Phil Perry confirmed that the event was allowable and would be happening outside of the building, not inside the atrium, in a manner consistent with other demonstrations.

Deegan, who is of Lebanese descent, did not have what Perry called “additional comment” regarding the Republican rally. Earlier this month, she asserted that Hamas had “engaged in unprecedented barbarism,” while maintaining hope that a “peaceful resolution” is possible.

The sole “no” vote on the Council resolution was President Ron Salem, a Republican who is of Palestinian descent and who has dealt with security challenges since his vote against the measure. Asked for comment on the GOP gathering, Salem said, “No thanks.”