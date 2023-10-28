October 28, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis’ GOP nomination odds slip; Nikki Haley overtakes him

A.G. GancarskiOctober 28, 20233min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesJax

Ron DeSantis wouldn’t put money on the Florida Gators today

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Israel ramps up ground operation, Hamas says it repelled them

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Ron DeSantis drags Gaza for not being more like Singapore

desantis haley
The Florida Governor is third in the GOP field, and in sixth place overall.

Bettors and investors in the 2024 Republican presidential race are moving away from Ron DeSantis, at least for the moment.

Per the Election Betting Odds website, DeSantis has slumped to a 7.9% chance of winning the GOP nomination, good for third place in the field as of this writing Saturday morning.

DeSantis is down 0.2% in the last day; meanwhile, third place Nikki Haley has surged.

The former South Carolina Governor is at a high point in investor estimation, with an 11.2% chance of getting the Republican nomination.

Haley’s odds have improved by 3.1% over the last 24 hours.

DeSantis and Haley, both of whom will speak during Saturday’s program at the Republican Jewish Coalition meeting in Las Vegas, have jousted over a range of issues that include the proper treatment of the Walt Disney Company and who is more opposed to bringing in refugees from the war-torn Gaza Strip.

Both candidates are far behind Donald Trump, the beneficiary of bettor confidence with a 73.7% chance of winning the nomination for a third time.

Trump also leads the General Election betting market, with a 34.2% chance of winning. President Joe Biden is close behind, ascribed a 33.6% chance of victory based on investor action.

DeSantis is in sixth place in that market, with a 3.5% chance of winning. Gavin Newsom (8.2%), Haley (5.2%), and Robert Kennedy (4.1%) are ahead at this writing, according to the betting trends aggregated from the BetfairSmarketsPredictIt, and Polymarket platforms.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis wouldn't put money on the Florida Gators today

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories