Ron DeSantis’ GOP nomination odds slip; Nikki Haley overtakes him

Bettors and investors in the 2024 Republican presidential race are moving away from Ron DeSantis, at least for the moment.

Per the Election Betting Odds website, DeSantis has slumped to a 7.9% chance of winning the GOP nomination, good for third place in the field as of this writing Saturday morning.

DeSantis is down 0.2% in the last day; meanwhile, third place Nikki Haley has surged.

The former South Carolina Governor is at a high point in investor estimation, with an 11.2% chance of getting the Republican nomination.

Haley’s odds have improved by 3.1% over the last 24 hours.

DeSantis and Haley, both of whom will speak during Saturday’s program at the Republican Jewish Coalition meeting in Las Vegas, have jousted over a range of issues that include the proper treatment of the Walt Disney Company and who is more opposed to bringing in refugees from the war-torn Gaza Strip.

Both candidates are far behind Donald Trump, the beneficiary of bettor confidence with a 73.7% chance of winning the nomination for a third time.

Trump also leads the General Election betting market, with a 34.2% chance of winning. President Joe Biden is close behind, ascribed a 33.6% chance of victory based on investor action.

DeSantis is in sixth place in that market, with a 3.5% chance of winning. Gavin Newsom (8.2%), Haley (5.2%), and Robert Kennedy (4.1%) are ahead at this writing, according to the betting trends aggregated from the Betfair, Smarkets, PredictIt, and Polymarket platforms.