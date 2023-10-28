Ron DeSantis rips Harvard for offering Palestinian students counseling

Here’s another indication that Ron DeSantis won’t be giving until it hurts during the next Harvard Law School fundraising drive.

During a Newsmax interview Saturday, the Florida Governor fumed about the university offering psychatric services to Palestinian students who are having trouble coping with the Israeli onslaught on the Gaza Strip.

DeSantis told Rita Cosby “the response by a lot of these university administrators have been absolutely pathetic, particularly in places like the Ivy League and Harvard they’re offering counseling for Palestinian Arabs who may feel bad.”

“They’re not doing anything to help their Jewish students who are now under attack,” he added.

The Governor has made positioning himself against the Ivy League that educated him central to his national push over the last year, but the Israeli war against Hamas has allowed for a new batch of rhetorical broadsides.

During an event in Berlin, New Hampshire, hosted by the Never Back Down super PAC, the Florida Governor and Harvard Law School graduate called the university “woke central” and suggested that if he needed medical care, he wouldn’t want a Harvard doctor to provide it.

“I used to think to myself, like, you know, if anything ever happened, like me, my family, you know, my parents and they needed surgery, I’d want like a Harvard doctor to be in,” DeSantis said. “You know, now, if I saw a young Harvard doctor, I’d run the other way.”

“I mean, it’s like woke central, right, with all this stuff. Like, if you’re a doctor and you cannot tell me how many genders there are, I’ve got a problem with you,” he added. “I am not going to deal with this, but so much of it has been politicized. It’s sad.”

During an interview on Wednesday with The Blaze, Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested that student protests against Israel’s retaliation after Hamas attacks merit cutting off federal funding for the institution.

“We need to be reevaluating the role that the federal government has in the relationship we have with some of these universities,” DeSantis said. “We should not be pumping hundreds of millions of dollars into places like Harvard if they’re producing students that are basically aligning with Hamas terrorists.”

On Newsmax, he focused on Harvard again, as he wondered why those protesters are in the United States at all, saying that the demonstrations are “almost like they’re just pouring salt in the wounds by going out there and celebrating the atrocities.”

“There’s a sickness in our society when you have Harvard students signing these letters praising Hamas. And I just wonder, it’s like, why are you even in this country if that’s your belief on some of that stuff?”

Asked about the state of the Ivy League on the Howie Carr Show in the wake of pro-Hamas demonstrations at Harvard, Ron DeSantis denounced the protests as “absolutely appalling.”

“At this point with the Ivy League, with how nuts they’ve gotten, if I see a Harvard résumé across my desk, I’m running the other way,” DeSantis said.