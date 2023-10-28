October 28, 2023
Ron DeSantis delivers familiar pro-Israel message at Republican Jewish Coalition gathering.

A.G. Gancarski
October 28, 2023

Ron DeSantis Republican Jewish Coalition
The Governor has been refining his message for weeks, and hit the familiar notes Saturday in Vegas.

Gov. Ron DeSantis joined other GOP presidential candidates Saturday, addressing a high-profile Republican Jewish Coalition event in Las Vegas on the heels of Mike Pence suspending his own 2024 campaign.

DeSantis didn’t remark on the narrowing of the race, however, instead sticking to now-familiar lines about the Israel-Hamas conflict and related issues.

“If these (Hamas) barbarians had their way, they would try to do a second Holocaust in our time,” DeSantis said, describing the October 7 terror attacks as the “personification of evil.”

“Israel values life. These Hamas terrorists value death,” DeSantis said, denouncing “reprobates” at the United Nations and campus protesters and vowing that the U.S. will help Israel achieve “total victory in this conflict.”

DeSantis related the situation in Israel to Florida, noting the state “took action” by activating Highway Patrol and other law enforcement assets to protect the Jewish community. He also described evacuation flights to help Floridians and others “struggling” to get stateside while the “Biden administration was dragging its feet.”

“We’ve rescued 700 Americans,” DeSantis said. “Mostly Floridians, but not all, because we’re all Americans.”

DeSantis also reiterated promises to cancel student visas of pro-Palestinian protesters, while spotlighting his own efforts to stop campus chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine for “giving material support to terrorists.”

“I’m sick of funding our enemies,” DeSantis said.

The Governor said it’s imperative to “fight back” nationally, as Florida has, noting the upcoming Special Session that includes sanctions against Iran. It’s not immediately clear how much business Florida does with the Tehran government, of course.

As he has before, DeSantis suggested people who came from the Southern Border, from Iran, China, Russia, and the Middle East, will be agents of terror in the years to come. He vowed to “send the military to the border.”

“I’m stopping the invasion,” DeSantis promised.

DeSantis also reiterated his position that Palestinians are effectively Hamas supporters, learning that “Israel should be wiped off the map.”

“We can’t vet all this stuff out,” DeSantis said, contending that allowing refugees would be tantamount to “importing toxic ideologies” from the region.

Ahead of the speech, DeSantis’ campaign rolled out a website “detailing his long-standing record of supporting Israel and combating antisemitism.”

Yet while Team DeSantis launched a landing page, former President Donald Trump landed one of the most significant supporters in the pro-Israel community.

As first reported by Marc Caputo, Trump will dine with Miriam Adelson, the widow of Sheldon Adelson on Saturday. That conclave would seemingly undo years of work DeSantis has spent cultivating support from the Adelsons, seemingly signalling formal support for the former President over the Florida Governor.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

  • My Take

    October 28, 2023 at 3:07 pm

    What a simpering pandèrèr.
    And Mrs. Adèlson’s support is likely aimed merely at the probable winner.

    • Julia

      October 28, 2023 at 3:16 pm

  • Earl Pitts "America's BIG VOICE on The Right" American

    October 28, 2023 at 3:14 pm

    Good afternoon America,
    Lets all take a moment to thank The Lord God that we have his blessing in the form of Ron Desantis to take control of our Great Nation from the historical and folklorical White House in 2024 and onward.
    Not only will Desantis quickly “Clean-Up” everything 8IDEN “€FFED-UP” in about 5 – 6 short months.
    Desantis also will implement “The Desantis Accords” through-out the entire Mid-East which will delay WWIII along with Armageddion for 157 years.
    In Jesus Holy Name We Pray,
    Amen
    EPA
    *FREE BUMPER STICKER*
    *VOTE DESANTIS (EARL SAID SO)*

  • rick whitaker

    October 28, 2023 at 3:18 pm

    doesn’t desantis know that the jewish coalition knows that he is a nazi at heart, apparently not.

    Reply

    • My Take

      October 28, 2023 at 3:38 pm

      Evilvangelicals use Zionist Jews whom they despise.
      Maybe some Jews can use neoNazis, or at least use their existance for alarm.

      Reply

    • Earl Pitts "America's BIG VOICE on The Right" American

      October 28, 2023 at 3:47 pm

      Good afternoon America,
      STAND BY FOR NEWS,
      I did ask Ron to go a little easy on these American Jews.
      WHY EARL?
      Well they are all feeling a little guilty right now.
      WHY’s THAT EARL?
      Well not only did they kill our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ 2023 years ago, they all supported Isreal’s recent baby beheadings and other atrocities by their illogical block voteing for Democrats.
      WELL THAT MAKES SENSE EARL.
      Thank you America,
      AND THATS THE WAY IT IS AMERICA !!!!
      Earl Pitts American

      • rick whitaker

        October 28, 2023 at 4:09 pm

        CAUTION ⚠ TROLL COMMENT BY EARL

      • JD

        October 28, 2023 at 4:13 pm

        That right there is Earl’s true colors – he has just proved he’s a f@cking racist and antisemitic.

        Got your Klan hood with your Swastika arm band there you Nazi?

        There’s no difference between an Evangelical Christian hillbilly with a beard and an AK-47 or a Muslim Jihadist in Afghanistan with a beard and an AK-47 killing people over religion. They all are the same mindset and should be called and ostracized.

        • JD

          October 28, 2023 at 4:14 pm

          *called out and ostracized.

          • rick whitaker

            October 28, 2023 at 4:22 pm

            you got it. i wish more people could see though the real intentions of the maga cult. stephen miller is a good example

        • Earl Pitts "America's BIG VOICE on The Right" American

          October 28, 2023 at 4:34 pm

          Evil JD,
          I, Earl Pitts American, am rubber. You, evil JD are glue. Everything you say bounces off me and sticks to you.
          Take that evil JD,
          EPA

