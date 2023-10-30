State launches website to support Christ Sprowls’ ‘Fatherhood Initiative’

The state has launched a new website as part of a statewide initiative to improve fatherhood rates and increase male mentorship of at-risk kids.

The Father First website and accompanying initiative were a priority of former House Speaker Christ Sprowls, who championed the legislation creating the program.

“The fatherlessness crisis threatens our nation,” Sprowls said in a news release.

“The research definitively shows that the absence of a committed and loving father dramatically impairs a child’s chance of succeeding in life. Today Florida is saying that fathers matter, and we are making unprecedented investments in dads and male mentors. I’m incredibly proud that our state has become the national leader in this vital fight for our children’s future.”

The website launch was announced by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who noted that it includes information on educational programs, mentorship programs and one-on-one support to encourage responsible and involved fatherhood in Florida.

“As a father of three, I am proud of our state for supporting measures that highlight the importance of fatherhood and the nuclear family,” DeSantis said. “With a fatherhood crisis in our nation, Florida’s Father First initiative will support families and ensure that more children in our state have a father figure present in their lives. It is imperative that fathers understand the important role they play in their children’s lives.”

More than $83 million has been cleared for spending on the program through 2026. The largest chunk, $26.6 million, is set aside for a pro-fatherhood ad and informational campaign by Family First, a Tampa nonprofit that will use part of the funding for technical assistance and to track the performance of other grant recipients.

“We are excited and proud to officially launch Florida’s Responsible Fatherhood Initiative,” said Family First President and CEO Mark Merrill.

“For over 30 years we have been strengthening families and helping fathers, specifically through the All Pro Dad program, so we know how important a role a father can serve in the lives of his children. Today marks the beginning of what we believe will have a lasting statewide impact for generations to come.”

As part of the initiative, the Department of Children and Families (DCF) has established a network of 30 community organizations “to provide services to empower fathers to embrace their unique roles in their children’s lives.”

“We are so grateful for the Governor’s leadership in the launch of Father First, a program that will strengthen families through responsible parenting,” DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said.

“We know that when fathers are involved in their children’s lives, there are undeniable benefits, and with the help of our partners throughout the state, fathers will have dedicated resources to help them be the father their children deserve. The DeSantis administration remains focused on supporting families, building resiliency and encouraging fathers to choose to be a father first.”

More information about the initiative can be found online at www.fatherfirstfl.com.