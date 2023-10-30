Florida gas prices begin decline after rising 10 cents last week

Florida gas prices shot up by 10 cents last week but are on the decline again, settling at $3.28 per gallon Monday.

Last Monday, the price tied the 2023 low of $3.22 per gallon. Then the state average shot up to $3.32 per gallon by Wednesday.

The increase came in response to a rise in crude oil prices two weeks ago, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group.

Crude oil prices fell last week, and gas prices are now doing the same. Florida’s state average fell 4 cents per gallon between Friday and Sunday. Meanwhile, U.S. crude prices settled at $85.54 per barrel, down $3.21 per barrel (4%) the week before.

Gasoline futures — funds invested in gas at a predetermined price for a specified future date — declined 6 cents.

In Florida the most expensive metro market is once again the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area, where motorists are paying an average $3.48 per gallon to refuel, followed by Naples ($3.35) and Panama City ($3.18).

It’s cheapest in Pensacola, where drivers and motorcyclists are shelling out about $3.06 per gallon on average, followed by the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area ($3.09) and Panama City ($3.18).

Florida is still cheaper for petrol-dependent travelers than many other states, but it is the priciest among all states in the South.

Gas is most expensive in California ($5.29), Hawaii ($4.75) and Washington ($4.70), and most affordable in Georgia ($2.96), Mississippi ($2.96), Alabama ($3.04) and Louisiana ($3.04).

The national average is $3.49 per gallon.