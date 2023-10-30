October 30, 2023
Florida Retail Federation, Associated Industries of Florida back Rick Scott’s re-election
Rick Scott. Image via AP.

Jacob Ogles October 30, 2023

rick_scott_ap_05112022
The business groups noted his record as Governor as well.

Two of Florida’s biggest business advocates just endorsed U.S. Sen. Rick Scott for re-election. The Florida Retail Federation and Associated Industries of Florida both want the Naples Republican to serve another six years.

Representatives from both groups highlighted a relationship built during Scott’s two terms as Governor of Florida.

“AIF is proud to support U.S. Senator Rick Scott and endorse his re-election campaign. Throughout his time in office, Senator Scott has been a champion for Florida’s business community,” said Brewster Bevis, president and CEO of AIF.

“In Washington, he has consistently advocated for limited government, free enterprise and policies that support job creation and promote economic growth. AIF is confident Senator Scott will continue to fight for the best interests of Florida’s job creators and ensure our state remains the best place to live and do business.”

Scott Shalley, president and CEO of the Federation, said the Senator has always focused on economic issues above all.

“As Governor of Florida, Rick Scott was laser-focused on helping Florida get back to work after the Great Recession had crippled the Sunshine State’s economy,” Shalley said.

“He cut taxes, eliminated burdensome regulations, and reduced unemployment to just 3%. He brings that same focus to Washington, where he’s cutting through the chaos to fight the devastating inflation that is debilitating for Florida families — and for Florida’s retail stores. The Florida Retail Federation is proud to support Senator Rick Scott for reelection.”

Scott welcomed the support from the economic groups.

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of FRF and AIF. Since my time as Governor, and now as Senator, I have worked with these great organizations that are fighting for Florida businesses and workers,” Scott said.

“Florida’s economy thrives when industries, retailers, and small businesses thrive. As Governor, I was proud that I could cut taxes every single year — more than 100 times — which saved families and businesses more than $10 billion. We were able to get that done because of groups like AIF and FRF.

“In the Senate, I am fighting to make it harder for politicians to raise taxes on families and trying to stop Joe Biden’s push for inflation inducing policies. Biden’s policies have driven up the cost on our retailers and businesses for things like gas, rent and critical goods and services. I look forward to working with both of these organizations to reverse what (President Joe) Biden has done to our economy.”

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

