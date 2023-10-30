Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.30.23

Good Monday morning.

Breaking overnight — “Federal judge reinstates gag order on Donald Trump in election case” via Alan Feuer of The New York Times — A federal judge reinstated a gag order on former President Donald Trump on Sunday that had been temporarily placed on hold nine days earlier, reimposing restrictions on what Trump can say about witnesses and prosecutors in the case in which he stands accused of seeking to overturn the 2020 election. In making her decision, the judge, Tanya S. Chutkan, also denied a request by Trump’s lawyers to freeze the gag order for what could have been a considerably longer period, saying it can remain in effect as a federal appeals court in Washington reviews it.

The state has launched a new website as part of a statewide initiative to improve fatherhood rates and increase male mentorship of at-risk kids.

The Father First website and accompanying initiative were a priority of former House Speaker Chris Sprowls, who championed the legislation creating the program.

“The fatherlessness crisis threatens our nation,” Sprowls said in a news release. “The research definitively shows that the absence of a committed and loving father dramatically impairs a child’s chance of succeeding in life. Today, Florida is saying that fathers matter, and we are making unprecedented investments in dads and male mentors. I’m incredibly proud that our state has become the national leader in this vital fight for our children’s future.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the website launch, noting that it includes information on educational programs, mentorship programs and one-on-one support to encourage responsible and involved fatherhood in Florida.

“As a father of three, I am proud of our state for supporting measures that highlight the importance of fatherhood and the nuclear family,” DeSantis said. “With a fatherhood crisis in our nation, Florida’s Father First initiative will support families and ensure that more children in our state have a father figure present in their lives. It is imperative that fathers understand the important role they play in their children’s lives.”

More than $83 million has been cleared for spending on the program through 2026. The most sizable chunk, $26.6 million, is set aside for a pro-fatherhood ad and informational campaign by Family First, a Tampa nonprofit that will use part of the funding for technical assistance and to track the performance of other grant recipients.

“We are excited and proud to officially launch Florida’s Responsible Fatherhood Initiative,” said Family First President and CEO Mark Merrill. “For over 30 years we have been strengthening families and helping fathers, specifically through the All-Pro Dad program, so we know how important a role a father can serve in the lives of his children. Today marks the beginning of what we believe will have a lasting statewide impact for generations to come.”

More information about the initiative can be found online at www.fatherfirstfl.com.

Assignment editors — The White House will host local public-school students, military-connected children and neighborhood families for trick-or-treating. Children will trick-or-treat along the South Lawn of the White House up to the South Portico to receive candy and special treats from White House friends and neighbors: 4 p.m. ET at the North West Gate; end of access time for media without White House passes: 4:30 p.m. ET, Entrance: North West Gate.

—@RonDeSantis: Vice President Mike Pence is a principled man of faith who has worked tirelessly to advance the conservative cause. Casey and I appreciate Mike and Karen for their willingness to put themselves forward in this campaign and wish the Pence family well in their next steps.

—@VoteRandyFine: My statement in response to @GovRonDeSantis attacking me on @MeetThePress: I am disappointed with the Governor’s flippant response to the fears of thousands of Florida’s Jewish parents. I am even more disappointed that the Governor continues to call the rise of Nazis in Florida “fake.” Gov. DeSantis didn’t mind the fame of signing my bills to tackle antisemitism, in Israel no less; I am not interested in fame for pointing out his failure to use them. Instead of talking about me, he should protect Jewish children and families. I will fight for that for far more than 15 minutes.

—@MarcACaputo: DeSantis showed results. (Tim) Scott roused the crowd. (Nikki) Haley sounded most electable But of all the prez candidates who addressed the RJC, (Donald) Trump walked away as the crowd favorite — a reflection of his stature in the GOP, poll numbers & record on Israel

—@JaredEMoskowitz: There are lots of reasons why there should be a cease-fire and why there should not be one. However, when the world rallied around Hamas and switched from using the word “Israel” to the word “Jew,” they reminded the Jewish community why there can never be appeasement again.

—@RepMoskowitz: Today, the temple I belong to was targeted by 5 people wearing ski masks and shouting “Kill the Jews!” as congregants left. These people are not interested in protesting policy. They want to mass murder an entire religion just like Hitler.

—@USRepKCastor: I am saddened and angry to see horrific scenes of the Ybor City shooting on what was a fun-filled Saturday night. Tampa is a safe city, but guns are too easily available to people who shouldn’t have them.

—@DianeHart: My heart is with those who mourn today, as well as those trying to recover. Gun violence should not be normalized, and I’m still committed to working every day to find solutions to this epidemic that continues to claim innocent lives. Last night an altercation between a group of individuals resulted in a mass shooting that claimed 2 innocent lives and resulted in dozens more injured. Ybor City is at the heart of my district. It is a place of history, culture, and fun but that was taken away last night.

—@ValDemings: Ron DeSantis has no idea what keeps people safe, and he doesn’t share our values of freedom & justice. Instead of removing guns from dangerous people, he is clueless about what law enforcement actually thinks about red flag laws. Dangerous and disgusting.

—@SenPizzo: Thank you to our first responders, who are indeed brave and so well trained, partly because of how much senseless violence they have to experience. When do we start helping our communities prevent tragedy instead of just voicing support in reaction?

Tweet, tweet:

A happy early Halloween from Springfield! 🎃 MK and I were thrilled to welcome trick-or-treaters to the Governor's Mansion today. Thanks to everyone who came by! pic.twitter.com/U6YsqWJODX — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) October 28, 2023

“Ron DeSantis seized control of Disney’s district. Employees are now quitting en masse.” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — More than 30 employees have resigned from the government district that oversees Walt Disney World amid claims of mismanagement under new leadership installed by DeSantis.

The departures include nearly half the senior leadership team at the agency formerly known as the Reedy Creek Improvement District — including the district administrator, chief financial officer, building official, fire chief and district clerk.

Department heads in charge of public works, procurement and facilities have also left. So have key managers involved with everything from employee training to fleet maintenance to fisheries management.

Altogether, records show the district, which is now known as the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, has lost more than 350 years of combined experience in the nine months since DeSantis announced his plans to seize control from Disney.

Some of the former employees who have fled in the months since DeSantis’ takeover blame his new leadership for their decision to leave.

“It is a toxic workplace right now,” Eulabel Vargas Maldonado, an accountant who spent nearly three years in Reedy Creek’s finance department before quitting in September, said in an interview.

She’s not alone. A number of ex-employees expressed similar sentiments in exit surveys, which Seeking Rents obtained in a public records request.

One former manager who spent more than 30 years with Reedy Creek wrote that DeSantis’ political appointees “show a severe lack of trust for employees” and made his work “uncomfortable,” “stressful,” and “demoralizing.” Another manager with more than 20 years at the district wrote that the transition has been “very negative.” And a department director bluntly called the new leadership “unqualified and incompetent.”

“DeSantis turns to companies that deal with the state to help boost campaign funds” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Campaign finance reports filed this month show dozens of contributions from executives with Florida Power & Light Co. and Juno Beach-based parent company; leaders of gambling operations owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida; and officials with the GEO Group, a private prison company based in Boca Raton. The latest contributions from people who own or work at businesses whose fortunes rise and fall based on state actions were first reported by Seeking Rents, an investigative newsletter. The issue: DeSantis “wields enormous leverage over people and businesses in Florida who want favors from his administration.” Alfredo Olvera, Broward’s state Democratic Committee member, said the donors contribute because they fear DeSantis’ wrath.

“DeSantis vows to repeal federal bump stock ban, but he hasn’t made it budge in Florida” via Romy Ellenbogen of the Tampa Bay Times —The federal bump stock ban was created with a rule during Trump’s administration. DeSantis said the gun orders were unconstitutional because they created legislation without congressional authorization, setting aside the issue of whether they violate the Second Amendment. But Adzi Vokhiwa, the federal affairs director at Giffords, an anti-gun violence organization, said the federal firearm agency has the right to review and regulate firearm technology, as Trump directed. But in office, as a Governor who has often led the way on legislation, DeSantis has not made any major move to repeal the law.

“Joseph Ladapo to campaign with DeSantis in New Hampshire” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Ladapo will appear with DeSantis Wednesday at an event hosted by the Never Back Down super PAC. “Dr. Ladapo will be attending in his personal capacity,” the super PAC notes, apparently recognizing the unusual optics of a state employee traveling during a workday for a presidential campaign event for the man who hired him. The “Medical Freedom Town Hall” is conveniently located for those who plan on stepping off the ski slopes for a stump speech, at the McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester.

“Team Trump revives attack ads against DeSantis in Iowa” via Maggie Haberman and Shane Goldmacher of The New York Times — It marks a change in approach by the super PAC, which abandoned negative ads about DeSantis at the start of the Summer. The group shifted to focusing on the likely General Election opponent and attacking (President Joe) Biden, beginning in August, a move that might appeal to some Primary voters but which also sent the message that Team Trump saw DeSantis as a fading threat. DeSantis’ team took something of a victory lap over the existence of the ad, with Andrew Romeo, a spokesperson, saying it showed that “after months of pounding their chest that they already had the race won, Team Trump is now being forced to publicly admit that Ron DeSantis is climbing in Iowa, and is a dire threat to their chances of securing the nomination.”





“Mike Pence suspends presidential campaign” via Alex Isenstadt and Myah Ward of POLITICO — Pence announced Saturday that he was suspending his presidential campaign in a speech before the Republican Jewish Coalition conference. “The Bible tells us that there’s a time for every purpose under heaven. Traveling across the country over the past six months, I came here to say it’s become clear to me that this is not my time. So, after much prayer and deliberation, I have decided to suspend my campaign for President effective today,” Pence said, to audible gasps from the audience gathered at the Venetian resort on the Las Vegas Strip.

—“Trump calls on Pence to endorse him after his former VP drops out of Primary” via Eva Surovell of The Messenger

“The stage was set for the non-Trump field. He stole the show.” via Alex Isenstadt of POLITICO — A gathering of Republican presidential aspirants Saturday had all the ingredients for a Trump pile-on. Instead, it turned into a demonstration of the former President’s dominance in the race — and how swiftly his perceived missteps can be forgotten. Trump, in his speech, didn’t even bother mentioning his Vice President. Instead, he acknowledged several of his supporters in attendance, including “Pawn Stars” host Rick Harrison. For Trump’s rivals, the confab was perhaps the last chance they would have to share a stage with Trump before the Iowa caucuses in January. And in the lead-up to it, there was anticipation of fireworks.

“At least the Trump Operation is having to pay attention in Iowa” via Rich Lowry of the National Review — As mentioned, the Primary has been very grim, but at least the Trump operation hasn’t left DeSantis for dead in Iowa. It is hitting him with a new attack ad, either an effort to make the rubble bounce or a sign that they think DeSantis is showing some resilience in the state.

“‘The rise is real’: Nikki Haley’s breakout is jolting 2024’s undercard race” via Natalie Allison of POLITICO — Haley stayed until the last of her admirers got to shake her hand, so long that the Brosh Chapel staff began hurriedly stacking chairs around her. This was a funeral home, after all, and they had a late afternoon service to prepare for. If mortuaries generally make poor settings for campaign events the Haley campaign’s decision to hold one recently at such a place would seem to be the exception. It isn’t just that Haley has navigated past the prognostications of her political death. It’s that the timing of her rise is already reshaping the GOP’s long shot undercard race to overtake Trump. “She’s breaking through at the right moment,” said Mike Murphy, a veteran Republican strategist.

“DeSantis’ claim he sent military equipment to Israel unravels” via Richard Luscombe of The Guardian — His office said it had worked to “get weapons and ammunition to Israel through private parties” as part of his high-profile “rescue operation.” The operation involved sending humanitarian supplies on chartered planes and returning from Israel hundreds of U.S. citizens who wanted to come home following the Hamas attacks. His boast started to unravel when Maor Elbaz-Starinsky, Israel’s consul general, said he had not asked for DeSantis’ help and that the Governor’s involvement was limited to smoothing paperwork requirements for a previously arranged shipment of “rifle parts” ordered by his government. “I am not aware and would find it very, very bizarre to think that somebody is procuring weapons and sending it to Israel,” he said. “This is not how we work. And certainly not privately funded.”

“Vocal on Israel, DeSantis is challenged on his silence on neo-Nazis in Florida” via Nicholas Nehamas and Maggie Haberman of The New York Times — Unlike other prominent Republican politicians in Florida, the Governor stayed silent after each incident, making no public statements. When pressed, he said that he did not wish to draw attention to people he considered provocateurs and claimed that those calling on him to denounce the groups were trying to “smear” him by association. But his adamant, ongoing refusal to condemn the public activities of neo-Nazis has angered and confused many American Jews while highlighting what critics say is his tendency toward obstinacy. His silence has also become a concern for some Republican donors.

“DeSantis defends banning pro-Palestinian groups from Florida colleges: ‘Not cancel culture’” via Summer Concepcion of NBC News — DeSantis on Sunday defended his call to ban pro-Palestinian groups from state colleges as Israel expands its ground offensive in Gaza following Hamas’ attack on Oct. 7. NBC News’ Kristen Welker asked DeSantis to respond to Vivek Ramaswamy, who insisted that such a move would violate the First Amendment rights of the students. Ramaswamy tweeted: “It’s a shameful political ploy. … It’s unconstitutional. It’s utter hypocrisy for someone who railed against left-wing cancel culture.” DeSantis pushed back on Ramaswamy’s comments: “This is not cancel culture … You have a right to go out and demonstrate, but you can’t provide material support to terrorism.”

“DeSantis allies earn big paychecks on the front lines of his culture fights” via Steve Contorno of CNN — Working on the front lines of the culture fights for DeSantis can be quite lucrative, it turns out. Many of the Governor’s top lieutenants in charge of executing his hard-charging agenda — which doubles as a platform for his presidential campaign — earn six-figure incomes. In some cases, their pay far outpaces the salaries for their jobs under past Florida Governors. Other allies have found themselves in high-paying positions not long after delivering on contentious DeSantis priorities. In Florida, where he has wielded the powers of the executive branch unlike any of his predecessors, DeSantis’ inner circle is well compensated. There are 59 people in his office earning more than $100,000 a year, according to an online employee salary database, twice as many as there were at the end of the term of his predecessor, fellow Republican and now-Sen. Rick Scott.

“DeSantis sounds like he blames increased gun deaths on COVID. Was it a failure to communicate?” — During an interview on Meet the Press, the Governor was confronted with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stats that show not just more deaths due to firearms, but also a higher rate per capita than was the case under former Gov. Scott. “The what mortality rate, no, no, no,” DeSantis said. “Because, well, because you had COVID and all that stuff. Excess mortality … is that what you’re saying? That went up everywhere in the country from 2020 on,” DeSantis said, either misunderstanding the question or deliberately flubbing his response. A spokesperson suggested the analysis should reflect that the Governor asked for clarification, but the host quickly moved on.

“State Ethics Commissioner Freddy Figgers, a DeSantis favorite, snags million dollar contract from Central Florida tourism district run by ex-colleague” via Dan Christensen of Florida Bulldog — The existence of the deal with the special taxing district formerly known as The Walt Disney Co.’s Reedy Creek Improvement District was disclosed by Orlando television station WFTV, which reported the contract went to Figgers Communication, incorporated in 2015 and owned by Fort Lauderdale business owner Figgers. DeSantis appointed Figgers to a two-year term as an Ethics Commissioner on July 27. Less than a month later, on Aug. 22, Ethics Commission Chair Glenton “Glen” Gilzean Jr. resigned after Florida Bulldog reported Gilzean’s glaring conflict of interest: he was also the $400,000-a-year administrator of the CFTOD. How a company owned by Gilzean’s former Ethics Commission colleague ended up with CFTOD’s lucrative contract is unclear. But hints of an inside deal exist.

“Maxwell Frost preaches Democrats can win Florida with positivity, patience” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — America’s youngest Congressman headlined a gathering of Florida Democrats in his hometown. U.S. Rep. Frost in a keynote address said Florida Democrats have more potential for victory that recent elections suggest. But the 25-year-old advised patience in the pursuit of power. “We’ve got to be honest with ourselves; this plan takes time,” Frost said. “It’s not going to happen overnight.” Frost said those who focus only on the outcome of the next election cycle will be doomed to disappointment. But if Democrats reinforce a positive and progressive view of the future, rewards will come in time.

Spotted — Ballard Partners as one of the first contacts with newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson. “The world turns, and that role requires him to take that on,” said Ballard Partners chief Brian Ballard, who is organizing an event for Johnson in the Fall. “My clients are very excited to work with him. It’s seamless as far as I’m concerned.”

“Fledgling Florida State Guard gets its third director in a year” via Lawrence Mower of the Miami Herald — United States Marine Corps veteran Mark Thieme will be the latest director of the new Florida State Guard, DeSantis announced on Friday. Thieme spent more than 35 years in the Marines, most recently as a colonel and senior operations officer. His accomplishments include “launching and standing up a new civil-military organization,” according to the office. Thieme will be the third director of the State Guard in the last year. Its first director died by suicide. Its second director, U.S. Navy Reserve Capt. Luis Soler, quit halfway through the State Guard’s first training class in June. The World War II-era organization was revived by the Legislature last year at DeSantis’ urging, but it has struggled to get off the ground.

“Security increased around Florida Capitol complex after trespassing incident” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO — Florida law enforcement is boosting security around the Capitol complex following an incident earlier this month where a man was arrested after allegedly trespassing and trying to pose as a construction worker. Court and law-enforcement records show that the man, Omar Kadir Salla, 37, was arrested two days after an Oct. 17 incident by authorities in St. Lucie County. He was charged with felony trespassing on a construction site and he was subsequently released on bond. When asked about the arrest on Friday, 2nd Judicial Circuit State Attorney Jack Campbell said that “we had law enforcement information that led us to believe he was a potential threat to public safety.” Campbell added that “we have long recognized the Capitol complex is a potential target” and that information known to law enforcement and the nature of the incident led authorities to take it seriously.

“Lori Berman, Katherine Waldron file ‘property rights’ bills to protect residents from stray bullets” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — If you’re a Florida resident living in a rural area not exclusively zoned for residential use, beware of stray bullets; there isn’t much, legally, to protect you from them. State law allows people to shoot weapons outdoors in areas with residential densities of less than one home per acre. If they accidentally fire a round that hits a nearby property or person, they’re largely free of facing any criminal penalty. Sen. Berman and Rep. Waldron hope to change that troublesome allowance through twin bills (SB 270, HB 259) they filed for the 2024 Legislative Session. They’re calling the legislation a property rights bill. Waldron stressed that her measure doesn’t curb anyone’s gun rights; it only protects people. “All we’re saying is, it’s fine if you want to shoot on your property,” she said. “But keep your bullets there too.”

Happening today — The Seminole County legislative delegation meets: 9 a.m., 1101 East First Street, Sanford. The Lee County legislative delegation meets: 9 a.m., Florida Southwestern State College, 8099 College Parkway, Fort Myers, in the Nursing Building, Room AA-177. The Dixie County legislative delegation meets: 11 a.m. ET, BOCC Meeting Room in the Courthouse, 214 NE 351 Hwy., Cross City. The Citrus County Legislative Delegation meets: 1 p.m., Board of County Commission Building, 110 N. Apopka Avenue, Inverness. The Lafayette County legislative delegation meets: 2 p.m., County Commissioner’s Room, second floor of the Courthouse, 1220 West Main Street, Mayo. The Okaloosa County legislative delegation meets: 6:30 p.m., Northwest Florida State College, 100 College Blvd E., Niceville.

Ashley Moody fights lobbying ban ruling — Attorney General Moody’s office appealing a federal court ruling that overturned the state’s constitutional amendment blocking public employees from lobbying government agencies while in office. Attorneys in Moody’s office filed a brief last week rebutting the court opinion that lobbying is protected under the First Amendment. The original ruling, handed down by U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom earlier this year, was in response to a case brought by Miami-Dade County Commissioner Rene Garcia. Moody’s office said the ruling should only apply to Garcia and not other officials across the state. “ … Florida has a substantial interest in preventing officeholders from being (or appearing to be) bought and paid for in the political arena while holding public office in public trust,” the filing reads.

“Florida’s population boom drives bigger hurricane losses, despite tougher building codes” via Alex Harris of FL Keys News — Decades of hard work have paid off in the increasing number of homes and buildings that survive each time a hurricane slashes the state. But new report from Swiss Re, a major global re-insurance company, suggests that all those hard-won gains have been undermined by the explosion of growth along the coast. And that has likely helped fuel the skyrocketing price of windstorm insurance across the state. One year ago, Hurricane Ian struck Southwest Florida as a powerful Category 4 that wiped whole blocks off the map along the coast and damaged homes and roofs miles inland. It’s the most expensive storm in the state’s history. If that same storm had struck in the 1970s, the Swiss Re report said, it would have caused half or even a third as much damage as it did.

“Florida allocates $14 million grant for school security emergency mapping” via Alaijah Brown of the Tallahassee Democrat — The Florida Department of Education is giving school districts money to contract with companies to develop gridded maps to “facilitate efficient emergency responses.” Mandated by HB 301, the School Mapping Data Grant Program went into effect on July 1 with an allocation of $14 million for school districts across the state to share. The gridded maps are meant to be a tool for effective navigation and communication between emergency response agencies that may be unfamiliar with a school campus.

Return to sender: Tiffany Carr’s mail bounces back to Circuit Court — A letter sent to former Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence head Carr by Florida’s 2nd Judicial Circuit Court was marked undeliverable, according to documents obtained by Florida Politics. The letter outlined hearing information for the state’s case against Carr, who is accused of using state money given to the coalition on an excessive salary, bonuses and leave payouts. Carr was arrested late last month and subsequently released on a $500,000 bond. She paid $50,000 in cash and put her North Carolina residence — where the Circuit Court letter was sent — up as collateral for the remainder.

“In Miami, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff tells men to get off the sidelines of abortion fight” via Alyssa Johnson of the Miami Herald — Emhoff traveled to Miami on Friday to hold a conversation about men getting involved in the fight against abortion restrictions, saying that men shouldn’t stay silent about the restrictions on women’s freedom. “We need more men standing alongside women in this fight. So that’s why I’m here today in Florida,” Emhoff told a group of pro-choice activists gathered at the Convergence Miami office on Northwest Seventh Avenue in Allapattah. “We’re where we need to be in this fight together.” Speaking to members from the pro-choice group Men4Choice and Planned Parenthood, as well as doctors, Emhoff said the fight for abortion access can’t just be something that men leave to women.

Tweet, tweet:

Our country is being destroyed by Democrats and their radical agenda. It’s time to cowboy up and turn our country around. Check out my new ad!pic.twitter.com/pIhjUsYpbO — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) October 20, 2023

Assignment editors — Rep. Matt Gaetz will hold a campaign rally: 5:30 p.m. CT, Navarre Park, near the Santa Rosa County Visitor Center, 8513 Navarre Parkway, Navarre. The event is free and open to the public, as well as local news media. RSVP at Eventbrite.

“Pinellas Dems decline to recognize candidate challenging Anna Paulina Luna” via William March of the Tampa Bay Times — The Pinellas County Democratic Party won’t boost or recognize John Liccione as a candidate in the Congressional District 13 Primary to take on Republican Rep. Luna. That’s because Liccione failed the party’s vetting process, said county Party Chair Jennifer Griffith. Liccione says that’s unfair and unjust and that he’s been given no explanation for the decision or any chance to defend himself, despite his requests. Two other Democrats, Whitney Fox and Mark Weinkrantz, have also filed in the Democratic Primary for the seat, which represents most of the county.

“Jason Pizzo isn’t hopeful about flipping Senate seats, but sees a path to Governor in 2026” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — State Sen. Pizzo expects to lead the Democratic caucus after next year’s election. But he’s under no delusion he will lead a majority. “We’re not flipping any Senate seats next year,” he said, adding that while he could “bulls**t” people for the next six months, the statement is true. The Miami-Dade Democrat is in the middle of a tour of Florida colleges and universities, meeting with young voters and leaders and trying to engage them in the political process. There, he has found civic-minded students largely naïve to The Process but eager for change. During a stop at the University of Central Florida, many asked him about how to shift the direction of policy away from punishing institutes of higher education.

“Longtime Fort Lauderdale resident visiting son in Maine is one of the 18 mass-shooting victims” via Shira Moolen of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Keith Macneir was one of 18 victims killed, and one of eight at the restaurant, reports say. He died in the hospital about 30 minutes after he was shot, his younger brother, Brian Macneir, said. The shooter, Robert Card, was found dead in a recycling facility after a search that spanned multiple days. Keith Macneir grew up in Fort Lauderdale, the middle son of three. He and his two brothers, Brian and Greg, went to Harbordale Elementary and Stranahan High School. Their father, Donald Macneir, was an influential architect in Fort Lauderdale who designed many of the city’s homes and buildings, including the Embassy Suites on 17th Street, and served on the Board of Adjustment for over 20 years.

Appointed — Catalina Avalos and Kevin Tynan of Pembroke Pines to the 17th Judicial Circuit Court.

“Dozens protest Orlando police closing probe of Black woman found hanging from tree” via Amanda Rabines of the Orlando Sentinel — Dozens marched Friday evening through an Orlando neighborhood after police closed the case of Yolna Lubrin, a Black woman found hanging from a tree last month, hoping to press police to share their findings and investigate further. A community vigil kicked off the protest at the intersection of Westmoreland Drive and Livingston Street in the Parramore community near where officers discovered Lubrin’s body on Sept. 28. Speakers included Naomi Lubrin, Yolna’s sister and the family’s attorney, Life Malcolm, who demanded the Orlando Police Department be more forthcoming with sharing records tied to the case. OPD confirmed Friday that the investigation was closed. A police report was not made available to the media.

“onePulse Foundation says it’s abandoning museum plan, returning land to the Orange County” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — The nonprofit onePulse Foundation has abandoned plans to build a museum near the site of the former nightclub, its representatives told Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings in a meeting Friday afternoon. In that meeting, leaders of the onePulse Foundation offered to return land purchased five years ago with Tourist Development Tax money to the county, which the county accepted, Earl Crittenden, the outgoing Chair of the Board of Trustees, said in a written statement. In 2018, onePulse was awarded up to $10 million in TDT money toward the museum project, and to date has been issued $6.5 million, county officials say. That includes the $3.5 million purchase price of 1.7 acres on West Kaley Street where the museum was planned, as well as $3 million toward design costs.

“No topic too controversial for debate at Florida Polytechnic, says new Trustee” via Josh Miller of The Florida Standard — As one of its newest trustees, constitutional attorney Ilya Shapiro wants to help Florida Polytechnic University become the MIT of the South, free from the indoctrination of postmodern critical theory. A resident of Falls Church, Virginia, and Director of Constitutional Studies at the New York-based Manhattan Institute, Shapiro has testified before Congress and filed more than 500 amicus briefs in the U.S. Supreme Court. But as busy as his schedule is, Shapiro said he was elated to learn that DeSantis considered him for the role of Trustee at Florida Poly. “I’m delighted to be able to step into a Trustee role at a promising institution where I can work with a cohort of people from differing backgrounds to help the school get better,” Shapiro said.

“Shooting kills 2 and injures 18 victims in Florida street with hundreds of people nearby” via Curt Anderson and Chris O’Meara of The Associated Press — A fight between two groups turned deadly in Florida when a shooting in a Tampa street during Halloween festivities resulted in two deaths and 18 people hospitalized early Sunday morning, police said. One suspect is in custody and at least one more is being sought. At least two shooters opened fire just before 3 a.m. on the 1600 block of East 7th Avenue in the Ybor City area, Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said during a news conference at the scene. The fight occurred in an area with several bars and clubs, and there were large numbers of late-night revelers in the area at the time, Bercaw said. Police were not immediately sure if the people involved in the fight were inside any of the bars before the shooting.

“Deadly Ybor City shooting leaves eyewitnesses, workers shocked” via Divya Kumar of the Tampa Bay Times — The mood in Ybor City remained somber early into the afternoon Sunday, as much of Seventh Avenue remained taped off following an overnight shooting that left two people dead and at least 18 injured. Family members of one victim, whose body remained at the scene, grieved nearby as onlookers took photos of the taped-off streets. Chairs, shoes and hats remained strewn in and around Centro Ybor. Employees of nearby businesses remained rattled. Alicia Duffy, manager of New York New York Pizza, said this was the worst instance of violence in her 14 years in Ybor. After hearing gunshots, people in line at the window began to run. The store locked and shuttered its windows. Duffy heard screaming and crying. Some knocked on the doors, asking to get in. Staff saw ambulances collecting people in front.

“St. Petersburg’s new Chief Equity Officer quits one month into job” via Colleen Wright of The Tampa Bay Times — Lenice C. Emanuel, St. Petersburg’s first Chief Equity Officer, has resigned less than one month into her role. Her brief resignation letter, addressed to Mayor Ken Welch on Wednesday and provided to the Tampa Bay Times on Sunday, said she was writing to resign effective immediately. “Thank you for the opportunity to serve as the City’s Chief Equity Officer,” Emanuel wrote. “Wishing you and your team the very best in your future endeavors.” Emanuel did not immediately return requests for comment Sunday morning. City spokesperson Alizza Punzalan-Randle said the city has begun the process to fill the position immediately. “We wish her success in her future endeavors,” Punzalan-Randle wrote in a text. “The Chief Equity Officer role supports Welch’s intentional push for inclusive progress.”

“City Commission OKs more ‘roam towing’ in Tallahassee, fee hike by as much as $100” via Arianna Oetro of the Tallahassee Democrat — Towing fees are set to increase by as much as $100, after remaining flat for over 20 years. At the request of towing companies, City Commissioners unanimously passed a new ordinance without discussion that will raise allowable towing fees and even add new ones. Tallahassee towing fees are the lowest in the state and haven’t been changed for class A vehicles since 2015 and since 2000 for class B and C vehicles. City staff described it as “a more thorough process and transparency for companies and civilians whose cars have been towed.” Class A, B, and C vehicles are all types of vehicles, from motorcycles to cars, and their weight determines which class they belong in.

“Sarasota County’s culture warriors should read the room and leave libraries alone” via Carrie Seidman of The Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Apparently, Sarasota County school libraries and teachers were just the first step. The county’s culture warriors have now made public libraries and librarians their next target. Encouraged by the Sarasota County Commission’s recent swift approval of “medical freedom” and “Bill of Rights sanctuary” resolutions, several speakers at last Monday’s Board meeting asked Commissioners to “defund” the county library system’s membership to the American Library Association and the Florida Library Association over concerns about reading material made available to young people at local libraries. These long-established professional organizations, they said, “push” ideologies, explicit and age-inappropriate materials and DEI points that have been a target of DeSantis.

“Sarasota Co. leaders pause plans to vote on ordinance that would fine charter boat captains” via JJ Burton of ABC News — Nora Patterson Park is popular, especially for charter boat captains like Matthew Davie. He’s the owner of Inshore Addict Charters. “It’s a big pickup spot for us,” he said. “It’s close to Siesta Key, which is obviously national now, and it’s a nice access point for us.” Sarasota County Commissioners will hold a meeting on Oct. 24 where they could approve an ordinance that would manage unauthorized commercial activity at public docks and boat ramps. The ordinance would stop charter captains from using public docks to pick up and drop off customers. Those found violating the ordinance could face a $500 fine or jail time. Many charter captains in Sarasota use that dock, along with several other public boat docks. They’ve been doing it for decades. “It’s never been a problem,” said Tyler Chartrand, the owner of Offshore Fishing Charters.

“DeSantis is staunchly pro-Israel, yet he wouldn’t decry a growing threat to his state” via the Miami Herald editorial board — DeSantis has been a vocal Israel supporter since before he took office. He’s visited the country on more than one occasion and taken credit for cajoling the Trump administration to transfer the U.S. embassy.

He’s signed bills dealing with antisemitism, including one this year that makes it easier to arrest people for antisemitic demonstrations, and boasted about advocating for funding for Jewish schools and synagogues. DeSantis also signed an executive order to charter flights to bring back Americans stranded in Israel after the attacks.

At the same time, DeSantis is also an anti-woke warrior who doesn’t buy into concepts like systemic racism and discrimination. It’s not his political brand to acknowledge demonstrations of hatred even in its most obvious and heinous forms — nor would that acknowledgment help him court Republican voters who have cheered as Trump spewed bigotry over the years.

DeSantis has actually inflamed other types of discrimination against Black and LGBTQ+ people with laws like “Don’t say gay” and the “Stop WOKE Act.”

Pressed again this week on why he wouldn’t explicitly condemn expressions of anti-Jewish hate, he told reporters, “Why would I want to elevate that nonsense?” There’s a simple answer to that. Antisemitic incidents more than doubled in Florida between 2020 and 2022, according to the Anti-Defamation League, which also reports those incidents have risen dramatically since Hamas massacred Israeli civilians on Oct. 7.

Reported anti-Jewish hate crimes in the U.S. increased by more than 37% in 2022, according to the FBI. When neo-Nazis or White nationalists “don’t see condemnation from elected leaders, they get excited. It emboldens them to continue that activity,” ADL Florida Regional Director Sarah Emmons told the Herald editorial board.

“The far left is clueless to the damage its pro-Hamas messaging is doing to the progressive movement” via Charlotte Clymer of The Daily Beast — When Hamas, a violent, oppressive, antisemitic, theocratic organization with the stated mission of destroying Israel, intentionally murdered more than 1,400 people and took a few hundred hostage, including babies and the elderly, there was only one rational response to this particular incident. In a true “mask off” moment, much of the far-left inexplicably chose to explicitly (and without reservation) side with the terrorists. Morality aside, this is a profoundly incompetent, self-serving, narcissistic strategy that will probably set back many left-wing policy goals for the foreseeable future, including the cause for Palestinian self-determination. As a proud progressive, I cannot remember ever being as angry as I am now with people who claim to care about human rights, except when it comes to Jewish people.

“Silencing anti-Israel student speech is wrong” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — “A very large portion of my party,” Republican Sen. Mitt Romney told his biographer, “Really don’t believe in the Constitution.” Romney didn’t name names, but some leap to mind. Trump, for one. DeSantis, for another. DeSantis is the man of the moment in that regard, once again flaunting his contempt for the First Amendment. DeSantis’ order to shut down Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), which reportedly has chapters in at least two Florida universities, is wrong on its face. The anti-Israel students are wrong, and they preach hate when they parrot the phrase “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

“Republicans don’t really want to be in charge” via Rich Lowry of POLITICO — Johnson has come out of nowhere to ascend to the Speaker of the House. Not since Gerald Ford dined alone has a member of the House experienced such happened-to-be-in-the-right-place-at-the-right-time good fortune. The dirty secret of the GOP Speaker fight was that the stakes were always fairly low since there are limits to what any leader can do with a slender majority in one chamber of Congress when a Democrat occupies the White House. It tells you all you need to know that some of the ringleaders of this circus preferred an unworkable majority to a robust one. If you want your majority to be so narrow that it is vulnerable to disruption and blackmail, maybe you don’t really want a majority at all.

“DeSantis’ problem is not that Trump is famous” via Philip Bump of The Washington Post — In an interview with CNN on Thursday, the Florida Governor offered a new explanation for his failure to gain ground: Trump is just too darn famous. There are two problems with his argument. The first is that there is no indication that Trump not “putting in the work” is actually hurting him. The second is that the argument about Trump and his name ID is wrong. That is not why he leads the polls, just as it was not why he did not lead the polls at this point in 2015. For the past eight years, Trump has done lots of things without seeming to do much damage to himself. It is also fair to say early state voters may change their minds in the next few months. Maybe DeSantis has polling showing that Trump support is soft. Maybe they are implementing a plan to leverage that.

“Disco Pumpkins are the Halloween DIY you’ll want to make by the dozen” via Megan Baker of Apartment Therapy — There are a few universal truths that I’ve found always hold. First, there is always room on the shelf for another book; second, the big light should only be used for emergencies; and third, mirrored disco tiles look good on everything. Plain picture frames? Planters? Trays? They all look better disco-fied. That’s why, when I recently popped into a local thrift store and found a slew of faux pumpkins priced at less than $1 each, I immediately knew what I needed to do: Disco them up, of course.

“Home Depot just can’t top Skelly, the 12-foot king of Halloween” via Rachel Kurzius of The Washington Post — There’s Madonna. There’s Beyoncé. There’s Taylor. And then there’s Skelly — the 12-foot-tall lawn decoration that changed the whole Halloween game when he debuted three years ago. The problem for his handlers back at Home Depot: Skelly has achieved such dizzying levels of celebrity that they can’t find an act to follow him. “So, obviously you ask like, ‘Hey, what’s next after Skelly?’” says Lance Allen, who oversees all of Home Depot’s holiday decorations and is the one responsible for bringing the giant skeleton into our lives to begin with. “I will keep trying to get lightning to strike again, but really, everything was perfect in that storm when we created that item.”

“It’s not too late to take a selfie with Florida’s biggest pumpkin” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — The largest pumpkin in Florida is still on display at Bearss Groves farm stand in North Tampa. The massive orange giant weighs 1,500 pounds and is the heaviest one the farm stand, which often nabs record-breaking pumpkins, has ever had. The pumpkin was purchased in and transported from Michigan. It arrived at Bearss Groves earlier this month and is still on display for the perfect Fall photo op. Visitors can see and take photos with the pumpkin free of charge. Pets are also welcome. Bearss Groves is located at 14316 Lake Magdalene Blvd. in Tampa. It’s open Wednesday-Sunday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

“‘Florida Man’ games headed to St. Augustine this winter” via The Associated Press — It ain’t the Olympics, but a group of Floridians plan to host competitions themed according to the collective antics of the beer-loving, gator-possessing, rap-sheet heavy, mullet-wearing social media phenomenon known as “Florida Man.” Organizers of the “Florida Man Games” describe the competition as “the most insane athletic showdown on Earth.” Among the contests planned for next February in St. Augustine are the Evading Arrest Obstacle Course in which contestants jump over fences and through yards while being chased by real police officers; the Category 5 Cash Grab in which participants try to grab as much money in a wind-blowing booth; and the self-explanatory beer-belly wrestling.

Celebrating today is Aubrey Fay and Tyler Winik. Belated best wishes to former U.S. Sen. Connie Mack.

