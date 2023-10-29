October 29, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

It’s not too late to take a selfie with Florida’s biggest pumpkin
Image via Bearss Groves.

Peter SchorschOctober 29, 20233min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis says he’s ‘second to none’ in dealing with neo-Nazi threat

APoliticalHeadlines

In Florida, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups reign supreme for Halloween

APoliticalHeadlines

Skip the spooky, St. Pete. Check out Ella’s Not So Scary Halloween display.

Bearss Groves pumpkin
It weighs as much as a cow. Literally.

The largest pumpkin in Florida is still on display at Bearss Groves farm stand in North Tampa.

The massive orange giant weighs 1,500 pounds and is the heaviest one the farm stand, which often nabs record-breaking pumpkins, has ever had.

The pumpkin was purchased in and transported from Michigan. It arrived at Bearss Groves earlier this month and is still on display for the perfect fall photo op.

Visitors can see and take photos with the pumpkin free of charge. Pets are also welcome.

Bearss Groves is located at 14316 Lake Magdalene Blvd. in Tampa. It’s open Wednesday-Sunday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

It’s been open for more than 100 years and offers fresh farm produce, plants and herbs. They also offer seasonal items such as farm-grown flowers, Christmas trees, wreaths and cacti.

Bearss Groves had the state’s largest pumpkin last year, too. However, that pumpkin only (only???) weighed in at 969 pounds. It also came from Michigan where, apparently, they grow ‘em big.

As big as this year’s 1,500 pounder is, it wasn’t the biggest in Michigan this year. That prize may (or may not) go to Frank Morse who grew a more than 2,000 pound pumpkin.

Last year’s winning pumpkin at Pumpkin Palooza in Dundee, Michigan weighed in at 1,849 pounds.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousIn Florida, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups reign supreme for Halloween

nextRon DeSantis says he's 'second to none' in dealing with neo-Nazi threat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Mike Pence leaves GOP presidential race
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more