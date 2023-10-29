It’s not too late to take a selfie with Florida’s biggest pumpkin

The largest pumpkin in Florida is still on display at Bearss Groves farm stand in North Tampa.

The massive orange giant weighs 1,500 pounds and is the heaviest one the farm stand, which often nabs record-breaking pumpkins, has ever had.

The pumpkin was purchased in and transported from Michigan. It arrived at Bearss Groves earlier this month and is still on display for the perfect fall photo op.

Visitors can see and take photos with the pumpkin free of charge. Pets are also welcome.

Bearss Groves is located at 14316 Lake Magdalene Blvd. in Tampa. It’s open Wednesday-Sunday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

It’s been open for more than 100 years and offers fresh farm produce, plants and herbs. They also offer seasonal items such as farm-grown flowers, Christmas trees, wreaths and cacti.

Bearss Groves had the state’s largest pumpkin last year, too. However, that pumpkin only (only???) weighed in at 969 pounds. It also came from Michigan where, apparently, they grow ‘em big.

As big as this year’s 1,500 pounder is, it wasn’t the biggest in Michigan this year. That prize may (or may not) go to Frank Morse who grew a more than 2,000 pound pumpkin.

Last year’s winning pumpkin at Pumpkin Palooza in Dundee, Michigan weighed in at 1,849 pounds.