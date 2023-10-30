Ron DeSantis says he’s 5’11” and is not wearing hidden heels

Gov. Ron DeSantis is addressing one of the sartorial mysteries of the 2024 presidential campaignt.

During an interview, DeSantis denied that he is wearing hidden heels, as critics have argued.

The Governor told PBT Podcast listeners that he’s wearing “standard off the rack Lucchese” boots. He said that because he is just 1 inch shy of 6 feet tall, he doesn’t need extra height from footwear.

Asked why he simply doesn’t wear dress shoes or tennis shoes, the Governor said he does in fact “wear tennis shoes when (working) out.”

The host offered him a pair of Ferragamos, presumably without extra height, and DeSantis noted that he can’t accept gifts.

Former President Donald Trump has mocked the height-helper footwear on Truth Social, and a former staffer reportedly blamed the First Lady for his ballyhooed boots, saying she bought him those “dumb@$$ cowboy boots because she thought it was part of the image.”

The Advocate summed up the optics problem, saying “people have been calling out the way the toes of the presidential hopeful’s shoes frequently seem to curl up, which doesn’t really make much sense if there’s actually a human foot residing in that portion of the shoe.”

DeSantis has branched out into other boots as well, including some kicks fashioned from alligator hide that he has worn in recent days. He’s told people that they helped him navigate the treacherous waters of the sports rivalry between the University of Florida and Florida State University.

“These are authentic Florida Gator boots. Now, the good thing about these is that Florida Gator fans love it because it’s the Gators. But, you know, Seminole fans also like it because someone had to kill a Gator to make those boots,” DeSantis said Friday in Washington, D.C. “So that’s the only way I found to be able to please both sides.”