October 30, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis says he’s 5’11” and is not wearing hidden heels

A.G. GancarskiOctober 30, 20233min1

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 10.30.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis is debating Gavin Newsom because Donald Trump is getting too much attention

APoliticalHeadlines

Here are some Halloween fire safety tips, courtesy of Jimmy Patronis

DeSantis Nevada boots
The Governor told PBT Podcast listeners that he's wearing 'standard off the rack Lucchese' boots.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is addressing one of the sartorial mysteries of the 2024 presidential campaignt.

During an interview, DeSantis denied that he is wearing hidden heels, as critics have argued.

The Governor told PBT Podcast listeners that he’s wearing “standard off the rack Lucchese” boots. He said that because he is just 1 inch shy of 6 feet tall, he doesn’t need extra height from footwear.

Asked why he simply doesn’t wear dress shoes or tennis shoes, the Governor said he does in fact “wear tennis shoes when (working) out.”

The host offered him a pair of Ferragamos, presumably without extra height, and DeSantis noted that he can’t accept gifts.

Former President Donald Trump has mocked the height-helper footwear on Truth Social, and a former staffer reportedly blamed the First Lady for his ballyhooed boots, saying she bought him those “dumb@$$ cowboy boots because she thought it was part of the image.”

The Advocate summed up the optics problem, saying “people have been calling out the way the toes of the presidential hopeful’s shoes frequently seem to curl up, which doesn’t really make much sense if there’s actually a human foot residing in that portion of the shoe.”

DeSantis has branched out into other boots as well, including some kicks fashioned from alligator hide that he has worn in recent days. He’s told people that they helped him navigate the treacherous waters of the sports rivalry between the University of Florida and Florida State University.

“These are authentic Florida Gator boots. Now, the good thing about these is that Florida Gator fans love it because it’s the Gators. But, you know, Seminole fans also like it because someone had to kill a Gator to make those boots,” DeSantis said Friday in Washington, D.C. “So that’s the only way I found to be able to please both sides.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis says his 2018 ad touting Donald Trump was just a play for 'free media'

nextHere are some Halloween fire safety tips, courtesy of Jimmy Patronis

One comment

  • D My Take

    October 30, 2023 at 6:12 pm

    And Trump is 215 pounds.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories