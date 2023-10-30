Here are some Halloween fire safety tips, courtesy of Jimmy Patronis

CFO and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis has some fire safety tips to help residents keep their Halloween “lit,” but not ablaze.

More than anything else, he’s urging people to use alternatives to open fires, such as battery-operated candles or glow sticks rather than candles in their jack-o-lanterns.

But there are several other ways folks can prevent their spook-tacular festivities from going up in flames.

“Halloween is a great time for families and kids to have fun,” he said in a video Friday. “Let’s not let a fire ruin that this year.”

Home decorations catch fire about 800 times annually across America, with an average of one civilian fire death, 26 injuries and $13 million in property damage every year, according to the National Fire Prevention Association (NPFA).

More than a third of the fires are started by candles, and 44% occur because decorations are too close to heat sources.

To avoid fires, Patronis said, those celebrating Halloween should:

— Consider alternatives to open flames, such as battery-operated candles or glow sticks inside their jack-o-lanterns and other decorations.

— Buy safe costumes. When purchasing costumes, wigs and accessories, residents should make sure they are fire-resistant. Parents and guardians should also educate children on the importance of staying away from open flames when dressed up and avoid costumes with long, trailing fabric.

— Ensure smoke alarms are working. Before any Halloween event, check every smoke alarm and fire extinguisher to ensure they are operating properly.

— Don’t let decorations ruin the day. Items like dried flowers, cornstalks and candy packaging can catch fire in an instant. Keep all decorations and candy wrappers away from open flames and other heat sources like heaters and light bulbs.

— Be sure exits are clear of decoration in case of an emergency.

Download, print and share the NFPA Halloween fire safety sheet below.