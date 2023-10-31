October 31, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis backs government action against protesters accused of intimidating Jewish students

A.G. GancarskiOctober 31, 20234min0

Related Articles

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Appellate judges appear receptive to Gov. DeSantis’ redistricting argument

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Joseph Ladapo to campaign with Ron DeSantis in New Hampshire

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis says latest Iowa poll gives him a ‘path’ to win

DeSantis
'It’s almost like the powers that be think that this is an acceptable form of bigotry.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis says government officials should take action against pro-Palestinian protesters accused of intimidating Jewish students at America’s universities.

During an interview on the Hugh Hewitt Show, the Florida Governor and 2024 presidential candidate suggested that the Department of Justice (DOJ) Civil Rights Division should be on every campus where demonstrations are causing what Hewitt called “intimidation” of Jewish students.

“100%. Absolutely. I mean, this is, can you imagine, Hugh, if this were done against any other group? They would be, it would be huge. And yet, it’s almost like the powers that be think that this is an acceptable form of bigotry. But this has been a lot uglier than anything that we’ve seen in modern American history. And it’s worse than even I thought,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis has offered creative suggestions to re-purpose the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division since becoming a candidate, including turning federal law enforcement on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, and moving operations to Iowa, which is 88% White.

Additionally, DeSantis told Hewitt that he was confident that some protests meet the high standard established in 1969’s Brandenburg v. Ohio, a case that says free speech is permitted if it falls short of incitement to illegal action.

The Supreme Court overturned lower court convictions of a Ku Klux Klan leader in the Buckeye State based on a belief that threatening language at a KKK rally against various groups fell short of calling for direct action against them.

The Governor seems to argue that confrontations between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli groups on campus pose more of a threat than Klan rallies did, however.

“I think in some instances, it can. I think when you have these students in Cooper Union fleeing for their lives, when you have an angry mob that’s out there, yes, being incited with a lot of nasty rhetoric, I think, and it’s a tough test to meet, as you know, but I think in those instances, you probably meet that test for sure,” DeSantis said.

He added that “casting your lot and you’re saying you’re part of this, then that takes you out of protected speech. And I think that is well-documented in court cases all the way up to the Supreme Court.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJoseph Ladapo to campaign with Ron DeSantis in New Hampshire

nextAppellate judges appear receptive to Gov. DeSantis' redistricting argument

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories