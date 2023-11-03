Veteran health care lobbyist Larry Overton passes away

Longtime health care lobbyist Larry J. Overton has died. He was 78.

Overton influenced Florida health care policy first as an executive at the (now defunct) Department of Health and Rehabilitative Services (HRS) and later as a lobbyist. At HRS he was put in charge of Medicaid policy as well as aging and adult services, economic services, mental health, children’s medical services and developmental services. He was appointed Deputy Secretary of HRS in 1980.

Five years later, he founded the full governmental law firm Larry J. Overton & Associates. Details surrounding Overton’s death weren’t immediately available at press time.

Overton was remembered by contemporaries, lawmakers and influencers on Friday for his unparalleled access to health care agency staff and legislative leadership, as well as his honest, upfront style.

“Larry was the gold standard in health care legislative advocacy. He served his clients with excellence and distinction. I could always count on Larry for accurate information on complex issues. He was principled, honorable, and trustworthy,” former Senate President Joe Negron told Florida Politics. “The Process will not quite be the same without Larry Overton.”

Lobbyist and Director of Health Care Affairs for Greenberg Traurig’s Tallahassee office, Liz Dudek, worked in state government for 40 years, culminating with a post as Secretary of the Agency for Health Care Administration. Dudek in 1980 transferred from her HRS job in Gainesville to work in the Tallahassee headquarters, where Overton was her boss.

Dudek said Overton was a “true gentleman.”

“He was committed to all that he did; and helpful to many,” Dudek said. Michael Garner is former House and Senate legislative staff and the former President and CEO of the statewide managed care organization, the Florida Association of Health Plans (FAHP), which Overton represented. “Larry Overton was one of the true servants to the people of Florida. Between his years of service as a state employee to his successful lobbying career, Larry mentored all of us and was the silent hero behind so much good for those most in need. He is, was, one of the good ones,” said Garner, now the CEO of The Garner Group. One lobbyist recalled that Overton was generous to strangers. He’d give money to homeless people on the streets and would generously tip the waiters and waitresses at his favorite restaurants.

“He would give 100% tips-plus,” he said. “The waiters would literally fight over who would get to serve the Overtons.”

At a time in Tallahassee when large lobbying firms have become ubiquitous, Overton also was remembered for his smaller, self-named successful firm.

According to its website, Larry J. Overton & Associates is a full-service state government relations company representing an array of clients before state agencies, the Governor’s Office, the Cabinet and the Florida Legislature. Examples of work included passing legislation, obtaining appropriations, providing state regulatory advice and contract procurement.

As one lobbyist noted, Overton’s success was like that of powerhouse lobbyist Ron Book, founder of the self-named successful firm Ron Book and Associates. But they couldn’t be more different in their styles, he said. Whereas Book likes the limelight, Overton was quieter and behind the scenes.

Book agreed with the assessment.

“He was effective in the way he approached the process. Far less in your face. You know, it’s an honor to be on the same line with him,” Book said.

Book shared clients with Overton over the years, such as the South Broward Hospital District and the (now defunct) Preferred Medical Plan. They also had some clients that were competitors, Book said.