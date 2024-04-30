Poll: Donald Trump up 3 points over Joe Biden among Miami-Dade voters

New polling shows voters in Florida’s most populous county are far keener on Donald Trump than they were in the past two presidential elections.

A survey this month by Miami-based polling company Inquire found the former President holds a 3-percentage-point lead over incumbent President Joe Biden.

That’s despite there being a larger share of respondents who said they voted for Biden (+7) in 2020 and more registered Democrats (+4) than Republicans who answered the survey.

Inquire questioned 500 likely November voters April 9-13 in Miami-Dade. Pollsters stratified the results by precinct, demographics, party registration and educational attainment.

The survey, commissioned by Coral Gables-based consulting firm Miranda Advocacy, had a 4.5% margin of error.

Among respondents, Trump led Biden 48% to 45%, with 8% still undecided. The former President also held greater support within his party, with 94% of GOP respondents saying they’d vote for him compared to 5% who picked Biden.

Meanwhile, Biden held 84% support within his party compared to 8% who said they’d vote for Trump.

Accordingly, while both candidates had net negative image ratings, Trump enjoyed slightly more approval (46%) than Biden (44%). This remained true among no-party voters, with 43% viewing Trump favorably compared to 38% who felt the same about Biden.

“Donald Trump’s strength in Miami-Dade County reflects the widespread adoption of conservative values away from the failed woke policies of the left,” Miranda Advocacy principal Alex Miranda said in a statement.

“This survey shows how the county, a traditionally Democrat stronghold, has shifted significantly. Despite attempts to undermine the Trump administration’s achievements, voters continue to recognize his commitment to economic prosperity and law and order.”

The new Inquire survey comports with a poll the University of North Florida conducted earlier this month, which found Trump with a 2-point edge over Biden among voters nationwide. Notably, that poll also included questions about Trump’s ongoing legal issues, with a sizable portion of respondents saying they’d be disinclined to vote for him if he’s convicted in any of his pending criminal cases.

Concerns over Biden’s age also appear to factor into voters’ opinion, according to polling figures Florida Atlantic University released in November that showed 67% of Florida voters worry the President may be unfit for a presidential rerun. Just 33% said the same about Trump, who is only three and a half years younger than Biden.

The political shift among Miami-Dade voters is stark, considering Biden carried the county by a more than 7-point margin in 2020 and Hillary Clinton outpaced Trump there in 2016 by nearly 30 points.