Poll shows Florida voters concerned about Joe Biden’s age, not so much about Donald Trump

Donald Trump is only three and a half years younger than Joe Biden, but Floridians are far more concerned about the incumbent President’s age than that of his challenger.

Biden Turns 81 on Monday. Trump turned 77 in June. But a new poll from Florida Atlantic University (FAU) found that Biden is plagued by doubts about his fitness for a presidential rerun, with 67% of respondents expressing worry.

Just 33% said they believe Trump is too old to run.

The gap, which predictably was strongest among Republicans and young voters, is likely driven in part by Trump’s frequent social media activity and the perception he’s more energetic, said Kevin Wagner, a political science professor at FAU.

“Part of it is driven by Trump’s frequent labeling of the President as ‘Sleepy Joe,’” he said in a statement. “The concerns about Joe Biden’s age are likely a major reason his support lags in Florida and why he trails both Trump and (Ron) DeSantis in head-to-head matches.”

The poll, conducted for FAU by Canadian public opinion data firm Mainstreet Research, ran Oct. 27-Nov. 11 and has a 3.2-percentage-point margin of error. Pollsters took answers from 946 randomly selected adult Floridians by text.

A whopping 86% of GOP voters said they believe Biden is too decrepit for another four-year term. Just over 11% said the same of Trump.

Among Democrats, 51% said Biden is still fit for the job, compared to 42% who disagreed and 7% who were unsure. Meanwhile, 51% said it’s Trump who’s too old to hold the office.

Independent voters mostly agreed with Republicans, with 71.5% saying the President is in his dotage compared to 47% who believed that about the Republican front-runner.

Voters 18-34 were hard on both candidates, but much more so on Biden. Eighty percent said he has cognitively and physically declined to the point of unfitness. Voters in the next age group up (35-49) were nearly as harsh, with 79% saying his advanced age is disqualifying.

For Trump, 59% of respondents 18-34 said he’s too old. Just 32% of those 35-49 agreed.

Among ethnic groups identified in the poll — Black, Hispanic, White and “other” — none exceed 40% belief that Trump’s age is an issue.

The opposite was true for Biden. Seventy-seven percent of Hispanic voters, 66.5% of Whites, 52% of Black respondents and 67% categorized as “other” said Biden’s too long in the tooth.