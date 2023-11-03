November 3, 2023
Personnel note: Kinley Morgan joins Sachs Media

November 3, 2023

Kinley Morgan copy
Morgan boasts an impressive résumé of legislative and PR experience.

Kinley Morgan, a former Press Secretary in the Senate Majority Office and spokesperson for former Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam, has joined Sachs Media as a senior account executive on the firm’s award-winning public affairs team.

“Kinley’s wealth of experience in the public and private sectors of public relations will serve as a great asset to our team and our clients, especially with another Florida legislative session coming up,” Sachs Media President Michelle Ubben said. “We’re thrilled to have her on our team and look forward to the outstanding work we know she will provide for our clients.”

Morgan most recently served with Tallahassee-based communications and marketing firm Pinnacle Media. Morgan also previously served as a legislative analyst for the Senate Majority Office and as a legislative assistant to Sen. Keith Perry.

Morgan earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and master’s degree in applied American politics and policy from Florida State University.

Sachs Media is a strategic communications firm known for taking on high-stakes challenges. The firm is based in Florida, but boasts talent across the U.S. It manages public relations, public affairs, digital, content creation and crisis services for clients.

