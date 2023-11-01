Debuting today: The latest edition of INFLUENCE Magazine — featuring the Golden Rotundas to honor the Florida lobby corps

Just in time for November — Florida Politics is dropping the latest edition of INFLUENCE Magazine featuring the 2023 Golden Rotundas.

INFLUENCE awards the Golden Rotundas to recognize the best in the governmental affairs profession. Winners are determined by voting within the profession.

As in years past, we reached out to industry professionals to submit nominations for individual lobbyist awardees and firm winners. We asked each to submit three nominations, weighted the results, and viola, the Golden Rotundas are here.

Topping off this year is the Lobbying Firm of the Year, Rubin Turnbull and Associates.

This year’s Golden Rotunda honorees and others featured in this edition offers some intriguing choices.

These individuals aren’t just the familiar faces pounding the halls of the Capitol; they are people who enjoyed a particularly noteworthy Session.

They may not have brought home the most extensive appropriations or scored the highest profile wins, but their stories fascinated the Fourth Floor and political observers.

And the edition is chock-full of must-read content for those involved or otherwise interested in The Process. We took the time to speak with Dave Aronberg, a South Florida staple whose story includes pre-U.S. Senate Bill Nelson, the botched 2000 election, and a whole lot of insight.

We also tackle the headache that is Florida’s insurance climate with three questions for David Altmaier.

And for our readers in the political minority, we look at the road out of the wilderness for Democrats in a once-swing state hoping to shade it back to purple.

Beyond that, there are also the latest books, tech, gear, personnel moves, Fourth Floor Files, and more.

So, while you finish the last of your Halloween candy, please take a few moments and check out the latest edition of INFLUENCE, available here.