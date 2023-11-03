November 3, 2023
Hillary Clinton ‘rooting for’ Marucci Guzmán in HD 35 race
Hillary Clinton. Image via AP.

Jacob Ogles November 3, 2023

Hillary Clinton
The former presidential nominee showed her support on social media.

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is offering her moral support to House District 35 candidate Marucci Guzmán.

The former New York U.S. Senator and First Lady chimed in on social media after Guzmán shared a photograph and a memory.

“When I was a little, I wrote Hillary Clinton and told her when I grew up I wanted to be a Congresswoman,” Guzmán posted on X. “She wrote back and told me she was rooting for me. I’m now running for the State House and think fondly of those words. Girls can grow up to change the world.”

Guzmán said she was a child when she sent Clinton, First Lady to then-President Bill Clinton, a note of admiration.

Guzmán included a photo of the handwritten card Clinton sent back to Guzmán, as well as to her mother and sister. “To Marytza, Marytzita and Marucci with best wishes — Hillary Rodham Clinton,” the note is signed.

The post captured Clinton’s attention, and she posted encouragement for the Orlando Democrat, now 40, in her current political challenge.

“I’m still rooting for you! Good luck on Tuesday!” Clinton wrote.

Guzmán on Tuesday is one of three Democrats running for the Democratic nomination in House District 35. She faces Rishi Bagga and Tom Keen, with the winner advancing to a Jan. 16 Special Election.

The Primary battle has been somewhat of a proving ground for Democratic bona fides. Clinton could help establish that as the 2016 Democratic nominee for President, a Secretary of State under Democratic President Barack Obama, and of course as First Lady to former President Bill Clinton.

She thus played an integral role in the last two Democratic administrations and has been one of the party’s most prominent faces for more than 30 years.

Guzmán also boasts endorsements from Democratic leaders including former gubernatorial nominee and Florida Chief Financial Officer Alex Sink, state Sens. Tracie Davis and Shevrin Jones, state Reps. Darryl Campbell, Dan Daley, Dianne Hart, Michelle Rayner, David Silvers, Allison Tant and Katherine Waldron, Orange County Property Appraiser Amy Mercado, Orange County School Board members Angie Gallo and Maria Salamanca and South Miami Mayor Javier Fernandez.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

One comment

  • Earl Pitts "World-Wide Political Influncer" American

    November 3, 2023 at 6:07 pm

    Sorry Guz’man I, Earl Pitts American, have no idea exactly what you did to whizz off “Granny Hill’s” to the extream of giving you “The Dreaded Political Kiss of Death” with her endorsement.
    However it’s over for you now Guz’man and I’m going to call my buddyroe Charlie at the dangerous all night liquor store/smoke shop on the South-Side and tell Charlie you can start working the graveyard shift next weekend. Gotta keep that money coming in ya know.
    Thanks Earl Pitts American

    Reply

