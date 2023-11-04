Chris Christie embraces role as anti-Donald Trump heel at Florida Republican gathering

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie drew immediate catcalls as he stepped on stage at a Republican gathering in Orlando. But like a heel in a professional wrestling ring, the Republican presidential candidate absorbed the boos.

“When you think about the problems that our country and this world is facing, when you think about this type of candidates, this type of pettiness, is beneath the process of electing a President,” Christie said.

Chrisstie was among seven candidates slated to speak at the Florida Freedom Summit, held Saturday by the Republican Party of Florida. Arguably, he’s made the strongest case in his campaign against re-electing former President Donald Trump, who faces state and federal indictments in four states across the country.

And he was the second candidate of the day to attract boos from the crowd of party leaders and activists, after former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson elicited a similar response.

But Christie turned on the crowd, calling out the defiant loyalty to Trump.

“The problem is the problem is you fear the truth,” he said. “The problem is, you want to shut down any voice that says anything different than what you want to hear. And you can continue to do it. And believe me, believe me, it doesn’t bother me one bit.”

He compared that to hostile protests against Israel taking place across the country. Christie said that’s antithetical to the principles of democracy, “whether it’s on a college campus in the Ivy League, or whether it’s an auditorium in Orlando.”

Christie touted his own record going after terrorists in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, including prosecuting individuals who tried to shoot down plains at Newark Airport.

“We deserve, once again, better character in the White House than what we had for the last three presidents. Much better character,” Christie said. “You can yell and move about it as much as you’d like, but it doesn’t change the truth and the truth is coming.”