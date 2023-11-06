In the fast lane: Shannan Boxold moves to The Southern Group

With its latest hire, it’s clear that The Southern Group is in the transportation lobbying business for the long haul.

Shannan Boxold, who previously served as the Florida Department of Transportation’s Chief of Staff, is joining an already robust transportation practice with clients such as Tesla, Florida Trucking Association, AtkinsRealis and dozens of developers statewide who have business with the agency.

“Shannan is a true pro, and I know firsthand she will do whatever it takes to win for clients,” said Rachel Cone, Managing Partner of TSG’s Tallahassee Office and former cohort of Boxold’s at FDOT. “It’s one thing to have knowledge of and relationships with leadership in FDOT’s Tallahassee office, but it is quite another to have that same level of insight into every decentralized district office across the state.”

Boxold’s path to The Southern Group prepared her well for running point on a lot of the firm’s transportation client base. She got her start in the process at a firm focusing on environmental law, ultimately moving into FDOT leadership roles, where she learned firsthand the gaps that can be bridged between the regulatory apparatus of government and those who must navigate it.

“Our entire team has been impressed with her deep knowledge of not just transportation issues, but a wide range of regulatory issues that impact clients in every industry,” said Paul Bradshaw, founder and Chair of The Southern Group. “We are very excited to have her aboard the pirate ship.”

In her time at FDOT — as both the chief of staff and legislative director — Boxold assisted with the supervision of 6,200 employees and the management of the department’s $10 billion annual budget. Shannan also served as the liaison between FDOT and other governmental partners to advance transportation projects and policies.

One of Boxold’s proudest accomplishments during her time at FDOT is helping to pass the agency’s legislative package two years in a row — a back-to-back feat that had never been done previously.

“Shannan is a rare talent and a good friend. She’s helped advance transportation in Florida for many years and been a wonderful asset to her clients,” said Ron Howse, Chairman of the Florida Transportation Commission. “I know she will continue to do great things in her new role at The Southern Group.”

Industry leaders who’ve worked with Boxold over the last decade were also quick to weigh in on her new opportunity with the premier firm.

“For the last several years, she has helped clients bring tremendous value to the department, build their business and strengthen their brand,” said Ananth Prasad, President of the Florida Transportation Builders Association. “I am confident her success will only continue at The Southern Group.”

And for her part, Boxold is excited about the new opportunity, but also working with a team again that she’s known and respected for years. “It feels a little like coming home, and I’m excited to get to work.”