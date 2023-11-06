November 6, 2023
Florida gas prices at 2023 low

Jesse Scheckner November 6, 2023

Pumping gas at gas pump. Closeup of man pumping gasoline fuel in
'Drivers are even finding pump prices below $3 a gallon in some cities.'

Gas prices in Florida are at their lowest level this year, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group.

The state average for a gallon of gasoline in the Sunshine State fell to $3.16 Monday. That’s 6 cents less than the previous low set back in March.

“Florida drivers are now finding some of the lowest pump prices since December 2022,” AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said in a statement.

“Drivers are even finding pump prices below $3 a gallon in some cities. In fact, about 20% of Florida gas stations now have gasoline priced below $3. Even more are likely to follow, this week.”

Fewer people on the road, coupled with gains in gasoline supply and falling oil prices have all contributed to savings on fuel for motorists, Jenkins said.

The price of U.S. crude settled at $80.51 per barrel Friday — $5 per barrel (6%) less than the week prior. Gasoline futures, meanwhile, declined 11 cents for a combined 17-cent discount per gallon through two weeks.

“Expect these low prices to hang around through the holidays,” he said, “unless oil prices suddenly spike or there’s an unexpected disruption to fuel supplies.”

As usual, the most expensive metro market in Florida for drivers and motorcyclists is the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area, where motorists are shelling out $3.37 for a gallon of gas, followed by Naples ($3.29) and Tallahassee ($3.28).

The least expensive area is Pensacola ($3), followed by Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.02) and Orlando ($3.07).

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at Jess[email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

One comment

  • Michael K

    November 6, 2023 at 10:12 am

    Thank you, President Biden!

