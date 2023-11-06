Ron DeSantis campaign offers donors a $25 rally livestream featuring Kim Reynolds endorsement

The Ron DeSantis presidential campaign will formally roll out an endorsement Monday night from Iowa’s Governor.

And for just $25 (or more), small dollar donors will be able to watch Kim Reynolds formally confer her nod of approval.

“Right before Ron DeSantis heads to Miami to take the stage at the next GOP debate on Wednesday, we will be hosting one of our most exciting events yet (Monday) night. With your help, we are going to put on an incredible night,” reads the pitch, setting up the all-caps Call to Action.

“RUSH IN $25,” read the email “We want you at this event. Chip in what you can now and we’ll send over your link to LIVE STREAM the rally tomorrow night! Get ready for something big.”

The “something big” was actually leaked out to reporters as early as Sunday morning, when dueling “scoops” and “confirmations” of said scoops dominated the news cycle, or at least that part of it not consumed by former President Donald Trump ahead of current President Joe Biden in swing-state polls.

DeSantis rallies, of course, often stream, though the ones hosted by the Never Back Down super PAC have been more abundant thus far than those from the campaign itself.

Monday’s Iowa rally finds DeSantis, who spent Saturday being upstaged on his home turf by rival Donald Trump at a Florida GOP conclave, able to trumpet a potentially significant win that he’s openly coveted for some months now.

In a call with Iowa reporters just last week, DeSantis said that he’d “love” to have that “very, very meaningful” Reynolds endorsement.

In July, DeSantis attempted to capitalize on seeming antipathy from front-runner Donald Trump toward Reynolds, calling her a “a strong leader who knows how to ignore the chirping and get it done” who “earned a landslide re-election because she delivered big results.”

Even before formally launching, DeSantis held an Iowa book tour stop in March.

He called Reynolds “America’s Governor” amid mutually admiring remarks.

Trump has downplayed the endorsement as meaningful, of course, as evidenced by a Truth Social post Sunday.

“If and when Kim Reynolds of Iowa endorses Ron DeSanctimonious, who is absolutely dying in the polls both in Iowa and Nationwide, it will be the end of her political career in that MAGA would never support her again, just as MAGA will never support DeSanctimonious again. Two extremely disloyal people getting together is, however, a very beautiful thing to watch. They can now remain loyal to each other because nobody else wants them!!!”