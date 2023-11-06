November 6, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Lori Berman to introduce resolution stating that Florida stands with Israel
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 1/4/23-Sen. Lori Berman, D-Boynton Beach, speaks during the Agriculture Committee, Wednesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Anne GeggisNovember 6, 20235min1

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Betters back Donald Trump as favorite to win White House for first time this cycle

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Another Iowa poll shows Ron DeSantis nearly 30 points behind Donald Trump

HeadlinesInfluence

Lawmakers open Special Session on Israel, vouchers, hurricane recovery

FLAPOL010423CH018
The measure from the Palm Beach County Democratic Senator is the first of 3 resolutions allowing the Legislature to express support for Israel.

Sen. Lori Berman’s scuttled plans last month to be in Israel celebrating the Promised Land’s 75th anniversary as a modern state have propelled her onto center stage as the Legislature convenes for a Special Session.

Her Oct. 15 trip was canceled as after a surprise Hamas attack on Oct. 7 left more than 1,400 civilians, mostly Jewish people, dead. Now, she’s making the case for Florida to stand with Israel amid its war with Hamas as the Legislature’s Special Session opens.

The Palm Beach County Democrat is introducing a resolution (SR 8-C) that Florida stands with Israel at Monday’s Senate Rules Committee hearing.

“My parents and grandparents had to worry about pogroms and the Holocaust — and no one came to their aid when those things happened,” said Berman, whose ancestors hail from Russia and Hungary. “And I fear that we are entering into a new era where attacks against us are seen as okay.”

“I want the world to understand that now is the time to speak up against these kinds of actions, so we don’t have Holocaust-like, pogrom-like actions happening throughout the world,” she added.

Hers will be the first of three such resolutions to make it to the committee floor. Her fellow Palm Beach delegation member, Democratic Rep. Katherine Waldron, has filed a similar measurel (HR 9-C). And Brevard County Republican Rep. Randy Fine has filed one (HR 11-C) that expresses support for Israel and condemns Hamas and antisemitism.

Berman said she started writing hers immediately after she canceled her trip, which she planned to take with the South Palm Beach County Jewish Federation.

Berman’s resolution calls for “the immediate end of support, direct or indirect, for Hamas, the Iranian regime and Hezbollah and any other entity that publicly supports these attacks and other terrorist activities.”

“In society, we have lost our way if we think it’s okay to behead people and rape women and parade them in the street and kidnap babies,” Berman said. “I think words matter. And we in the Florida Legislature need to show that we do not accept that kind of behavior.”

Last month would have been her seventh trip to Israel, where she also has relatives living.

When she goes there, she said, “I feel so proud to see this strong, vibrant country with such a high-tech economy. It’s a true miracle. … To think that only 75 years ago it was basically desert and now it’s a thriving country.”

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLawmakers open Special Session on Israel, vouchers, hurricane recovery

nextAnother Iowa poll shows Ron DeSantis nearly 30 points behind Donald Trump

One comment

  • My Take

    November 6, 2023 at 11:46 am

    At BEST, panderers.
    At worst, sign of fealty and vassalage.
    (I wonder what the Mafia uses?)
    “Stands with” — largely becoming a trite empty phrase.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories