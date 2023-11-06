Another Iowa poll shows Ron DeSantis nearly 30 points behind Donald Trump

A fresh poll of 1,084 likely Iowa caucus participants shows Donald Trump with more support than the next three candidates combined.

In the Trafalgar Group survey conducted between Nov. 3-5, Trump’s 44% support is more than the aggregate backing for Ron DeSantis (18%), Nikki Haley (15%) and Tim Scott (9%).

The survey began before news leaked that Gov. Kim Reynolds would endorse the Florida Governor, who has long sought her support, during a rally in the Hawkeye State Monday night. But the final day the poll was in the field overlapped with that news breaking.

The new survey effectively corroborates the read from recent previous polls of the state.

The Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll conducted late last month showed DeSantis and Haley tied at 16%, with Trump at 43%.

An October Iowa State University/Civiqs poll showed a much more lopsided result, with DeSantis at 17% and Trump at 58%.

Iowa’s 40 delegates will be doled out on a proportional basis after the Jan. 15 caucus results are finalized.

The Florida Governor keeps saying he’s confident he will win the state.

“You win it contest by contest. It’s not a national Primary,” DeSantis said last month in Tampa, as reported by the Florida Phoenix. “I spent the last six weeks spending a lot of time in rural counties in Iowa. That is not getting a lot of fanfare, and certainly not going to move a national poll, but we’re banking people that are going to go caucus for us when it matters. That’s all that matters. Who shows up in Iowa in mid-January.”

“I wouldn’t trade places with any candidate where we are in Iowa and I think we’re going to have a tremendous victory there and I think it’s going to be something that is going to totally, totally upend all of the conventional wisdom,” he added.