November 6, 2023
Betters back Donald Trump as favorite to win White House for first time this cycle

Peter SchorschNovember 6, 20234min1

trump biden copy
Irish bookie BoyleSports is favoring former U.S. President Donald Trump for a return to the White House after the 2024 election, with new odds at 6-4, up from what was previously 2-1.

The boost in Trump’s presidential victory odds come even as Trump is testifying in New York this week in a civil fraud case surrounding claims that his Trump Organization inflated certain valuations. Nevertheless, his court appearances don’t seem to be harming his prospects in the presidential race.

The odds are also buoyed by a recent New York Times/Siena College poll finding Trump ahead of incumbent Democratic President Joe Biden in the key swing states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

The matchup is all but certain, based on additional odds that favor both men for their respective party nominations.

The latest odds are bad news for Biden, who has slipped from 6-4 odds to just 15-8 in just the last 48 hours. Biden is facing negative sentiments over economic policies and his age, and now also a rift within his own party over handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The latest odds also predict Trump’s possible running mate, with former Arizona gubernatorial Republican candidate Kari Lake and GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy both leading contenders at 5-1 odds.

“Punters and polls alike are backing Donald to Trump Biden next year, so we’ve had little choice but to make him election favorite for the first time since he was voted out,” BoyleSports spokesperson Lawrence Lyons said.

Behind Trump and Biden in chances to win the White House in 2024 are California Gov. Gavin Newsome at 7-1; former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley at 14-1; former First Lady Michelle Obama at 18-1; Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at 22-1; and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 25-1.

While Trump leads the GOP contenders, it is Haley, not DeSantis, who claims the No. 2 spot, at 8-1 odds.

And behind Biden for the Democratic nomination are Newsom at 4-1 odds; Obama at 11-1; and Vice President Kamala Harris at 14-1.

Behind Lake and Ramaswamy for betters’ picks for the Republican VP candidate are Haley at 13-2; U.S. Sen. Tim Scott at 8-1; U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik at 8-1; and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem at 9-1.

One comment

  • My Take

    November 6, 2023 at 1:00 pm

    The end of America, Version 1 ??

    Reply

