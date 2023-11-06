Senate committee resolves to support Israel and ‘not to remain silent’

A resolution that Florida stands with Israel and legislation that discourages Florida companies from business dealings with Iranian companies will head to the Senate floor after getting unanimous approval in committee.

Palm Beach Democratic Sen. Lori Berman’s resolution (SR 8-C) that Florida stands with Israel in the face of the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre won unanimous approval — and bipartisan praise — at Monday’s Senate Rules Committee hearing as a Special Session opened.

“We all stand behind you,” said Republican Sen. Debbie Mayfield, thanking Berman for her swift action in drafting the resolution.

Berman, who had planned to be in Israel for Oct. 15 for a celebration of the country’s 75th anniversary as a modern state, said the resolution condemns the attacks last month that left more than 1,400 dead in barbaric fashion and more than 200 individuals in hostage situations.

“Oct. 7 was a horrendous day for the state of Israel,” Berman said, enumerating all the different aspects of her resolution.

In addition to condemning the attacks, the resolution also asserts the right of Israel to exist, declares Israel’s right to defend itself, asks for an end to financial support to Hamas and also rejects the threats against the Jewish people.

“The Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Wiesel, who is also a Holocaust survivor, said to remain silent and indifferent is the greatest sin of all,” Berman said. “So I am asking all of you, all my colleagues not to remain silent in the face of this horrendous action.”

In pursuit of ending financial support to Hamas, the committee also approved legislation (SB 10-C) that would prevent state funds from being invested in companies that do business with any sector of the Iranian economy. And it would also blacklist any company that does business in Iran.

“This is certainly something that sends a strong message that the state of Florida will not do business with companies that do business with the Iranian regime that finance and sponsor terrorism,” said Miami-area Republican Sen. Bryan Avila, who sponsored the legislation.

Iran is a longtime benefactor of Hamas, supplying the organization with military support. But the country’s role in the Oct. 7 attack is not clear-cut, although the country’s leaders did praise the attack.

The House State Affairs Committee also approved the identical legislation (HB 5-C) that Republican Rep. John Snyder introduced. It did meet with some Democratic opposition there, though.