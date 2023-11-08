Rick Scott says the race for the Republican presidential nomination is over

During a radio hit, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott doubled down on his presidential endorsement, arguing that the race for the GOP nomination is over.

“Donald Trump’s going to clearly win the Primary and then I think he’s going to win the General Election and then there’ll be a lot of work,” Scott told host Drew Steele on 92.5 Right All Along.

Scott’s comments follow up on an endorsement formalized six days ago.

“I support my friend President Donald J. Trump to be the 47th president of the United States and encourage every Republican to unite behind his efforts to win back the White House. It’s time for the Republican Party to come together, behind one candidate, and declare with one voice that we are united in our efforts to defeat Joe Biden and rescue America,” Scott wrote in Newsweek Thursday.

The Senator added that “Republican voters are making their voices heard loud and clear. They want to return to the leadership of Donald Trump.” While Scott would “never demand or even ask that another candidate drop out of a political contest,” he believes “the stakes are too high” not to back Trump now.

The comments, which precede a debate later on Wednesday in Miami among the non-Trump candidates in the Republican field, offer more proof of Scott’s conviction in this race.

On Saturday, Scott acknowledged that Gov. Ron DeSantis is “working hard and doing the best he can” as Governor, but has previously discussed a lack of dialogue or collaboration between the current Governor and the Senator who preceded him as the state’s chief executive.

Meanwhile, DeSantis has lumped Scott in with “people that are having a rush to try to short circuit the people’s voice” in the presidential race, suggesting that the chilly dynamic between the two won’t thaw anytime soon.

Floridians at least for now seem to agree with Scott’s take on the race, however. A new poll from the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab shows the Governor trailing former President Donald Trump by nearly 40 points in Florida. Trump has 60% support while DeSantis has just 21% backing.