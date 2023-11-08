November 8, 2023
Rick Scott says the race for the Republican presidential nomination is over

A.G. GancarskiNovember 8, 20234min5

Rick Scott Ice Cream
'Trump's clearly going to win the Primary.'

During a radio hit, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott doubled down on his presidential endorsement, arguing that the race for the GOP nomination is over.

Donald Trump’s going to clearly win the Primary and then I think he’s going to win the General Election and then there’ll be a lot of work,” Scott told host Drew Steele on 92.5 Right All Along.

Scott’s comments follow up on an endorsement formalized six days ago.

“I support my friend President Donald J. Trump to be the 47th president of the United States and encourage every Republican to unite behind his efforts to win back the White House. It’s time for the Republican Party to come together, behind one candidate, and declare with one voice that we are united in our efforts to defeat Joe Biden and rescue America,” Scott wrote in Newsweek Thursday.

The Senator added that “Republican voters are making their voices heard loud and clear. They want to return to the leadership of Donald Trump.” While Scott would “never demand or even ask that another candidate drop out of a political contest,” he believes “the stakes are too high” not to back Trump now.

The comments, which precede a debate later on Wednesday in Miami among the non-Trump candidates in the Republican field, offer more proof of Scott’s conviction in this race.

On Saturday, Scott acknowledged that Gov. Ron DeSantis is “working hard and doing the best he can” as Governor, but has previously discussed a lack of dialogue or collaboration between the current Governor and the Senator who preceded him as the state’s chief executive.

Meanwhile, DeSantis has lumped Scott in with “people that are having a rush to try to short circuit the people’s voice” in the presidential race, suggesting that the chilly dynamic between the two won’t thaw anytime soon.

Floridians at least for now seem to agree with Scott’s take on the race, however. A new poll from the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab shows the Governor trailing former President Donald Trump by nearly 40 points in Florida. Trump has 60% support while DeSantis has just 21% backing.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

5 comments

  • Impeach Biden

    November 8, 2023 at 8:29 am

    Probably correct. The press has focused all its energy on attacking DeSantis. The press knows. The Demo party knows. Many voters know that DeSantis would easily defeat “Dementia Joe” and “Giggles”. However a near dead, Joe Biden, would beat Trump. There you have it. Mission complete. Four more years, if he makes it, of babbling and bumbling, trying to read that teleprompter Joe. Then there is the protector of Willie’s willy standing by. Oh boy.

    Reply

    • MH/Duuuval

      November 8, 2023 at 9:19 am

      IMPEACH BIDEN:
      The alternative is continuing to shift wealth and income from the middle and working classes to the uber rich.

      Reply

  • Earl Pitts "Making Politics Better for Minoritys" American

    November 8, 2023 at 8:55 am

    Good morning America
    Rick’s gonna wish he had been a fan of Earl Pitts American because Rick would have known that Trump will soon be giving his endorsement to “Our Next POTUS Ron DeSantis” and Rick could have saved some of his Honor and Trustability factor by not going so “in your €fin face to DeSantis”.
    Rick’s most likely not going to run again and is trying to put the boot to DeSantis butt in a foolish Mano y Mano hate filled vengeful thing.
    There you have my, Earl Pitts American’s, sage wisdom explanation of why Rick is acting like such a b hole to our next POTUS Ron DeSantis.
    EPA

    Reply

  • JD

    November 8, 2023 at 9:52 am

    Brawhahaha – poetic justice to DeSantis

    Schadenfreude

    I just want our FL Taxpayer money back used for the campaign

    Deegan for Govenor 2026

    Reply

  • Michael K

    November 8, 2023 at 9:57 am

    I rarely agree with Scott – and detest most of his policies and positions, especially his insistence to gut Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. But I think he is correct in his assessment. So far as the media treatment of DeSantis, he is, or was, nationally, an unknown, and the press has an obligation to do more than regurgitate campaign talking points, as DeSantis would prefer.

    Past is prologue, and a candidate with no relationship with his colleagues from his three terms as a US Congressman, and with the governor he succeeded, says a lot about DeSantis’s inability or unwillingness to build and maintain bridges. His hardline policies and waffling are fair game – and the only reason he was able to be so radical was because of a Republican supermajority. That’s not even remotely possible at the federal level.

    Finally, it’s not just the candidate – it’s the MAGA voters and cult enablers who have seized control of the Republican party, and they are not going to let anyone usurp their power or replace their orange idol.

    Reply

