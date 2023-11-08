November 8, 2023
Poll: Ron DeSantis falls 20 points behind Donald Trump in Wisconsin

A.G. Gancarski November 8, 2023

DeSantis copy
Florida's Governor was in a dead heat with Donald Trump in June. What happened since?

New polling from the Badger State is bad for Ron DeSantis, who went from a dead heat with Donald Trump this summer to being doubled-up by the former President.

The Marquette Law School survey of 381 registered voters expected to vote in next year’s Republican Presidential Primary shows Trump leading DeSantis 38% to 18%. The poll was in the field from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2.

To put that in perspective, back in June, Trump led DeSantis 31% to 30%.

“Trump leads DeSantis in the GOP primary, with Nikki Haley in third place (with 11%). Since June, Trump and Haley have gained support while DeSantis has declined substantially … No candidate other than Trump, DeSantis, and Haley receives more than 3% support,” the pollsters note.

Wisconsin’s winner-take-all Primary isn’t until April 2, 2024, with 41 delegates at stake, so the race likely will be decided by then unless some dramatic shift happens between now and the Primaries and caucuses this winter.

DeSantis delivered remarks this year in Wausau, weeks before formally entering the campaign, where he explained how the Florida Blueprint could translate to the Badger State.

“I come bearing good news. And you may say, ‘What good news is there?’ Republicans have had a series of disappointing election results, not just here in Wisconsin, but really across the country,” DeSantis said. “So, what’s the good news? The good news is the state of Florida and what we’ve achieved shows Republicans can win again.”

“Florida was a great state. There were a lot of good things going on. But it was the single most pivotal swing state. Basically like Wisconsin is now,” DeSantis added.

As an active candidate, DeSantis hasn’t visited the state. But the new Marquette poll suggests voters are making up their minds about him even in his absence.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

