Veterans’ caregivers spend more than those who care for non-veterans

Floridians who provide care for veterans spend an average of $11,500 of their personal income on that care each year, 1.5 times higher than the just over $7,000 other caregivers spend on non-veteran care, according to AARP data.

The group is spotlighting this troubling data as Americans celebrate veterans for Veterans Day.

“Floridians caring for our veterans should not have to worry about finances on top of their caregiving responsibilities, yet many do,” AARP Florida State Director Jeff Johnson said. “AARP Florida’s free resources can help these hidden heroes build a more secure financial future.”

The disparity in out-of-pocket costs for veteran caregivers amounts to $14 billion in unpaid labor supporting the nation’s wounded warriors each year, which AARP says puts caregivers’ own financial well-being at risk.

“The financial challenges veteran and military caregivers face are too often invisible or ignored,” AARP National Director for Veterans and Military Families Initiative Pete Jeffries said.

“Caregiving responsibilities and expenses add up over time. From high prescription drug costs to handling medical tasks for combat-related injuries, these caregivers need support to make it easier for loved ones to live independently in their homes for as long as they can.”

AARP points to federal resources available to help ease the burden.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) offers a VA Caregiver Support Program, which provides access to VA health benefits, caregiver education, financial aid, mental health services, and up to 30 days of respite care. Yet of the nearly 1.5 million veterans living in Florida, only 37% have utilized the benefits for which they have earned, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

AARP and the Elizabeth Dole Foundation are hosting a webcast on the financial impact of veteran and military caregiving on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.

The webcast will feature AARP caregiving expert Amy Goyer and the Dole Foundation’s Financial Wellness Program Manager Shawn Moore to discuss experiences and share insight with listeners on their personal caregiving journeys. The talks will also include expert advice on how to build a secure financial future.

Additionally, AARP offers free resources for veteran and military caregivers, including the AARP Financial Workbook for Veteran and Military Family Caregivers; the Military Caregiving Guide for Veterans, Service Members and Their Families; and the Mental & Emotional Health Support Guide from AARP and the Elizabeth Dole Foundation.

AARP is the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering those over 50 years old. The group aims to strengthen communities and advocate for the more than 100 million Americans over 50 and their families in areas such as health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment.