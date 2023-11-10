November 10, 2023
Florida Student Association taps new Executive Director, the group’s first Black leader
Image via Elijah Hooks LinkedIn.

Staff ReportsNovember 10, 20232min0

Elijah Hooks copy
'His impressive background and demonstrated commitment to both student issues and community development make him the ideal choice to lead our organization.'

The Florida Student Association (FSA) has hired Elija Hooks as its new Executive Director and Chief of Staff.

Hooks’ appointment comes after an extensive search and selection process. Hooks will assume his duties on Monday, Nov. 13.

Hooks has a wealth of experience with student advocacy, including current service as the Student Body Attorney General for Florida A&M University. He is also a member of the Leon County Council on the Status of Men and Boys and recently served as chair of the Homecoming Health, Safety, and Security Subcommittee.

In 2021, the Chipley City Council appointed Hooks to its Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) where he served as the youngest CRA member in the state.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Elija Hooks whom I’ve personally (known) for over four years as our new Executive Director,” FSA Chair Jack Hitchcock said. “His impressive background and demonstrated commitment to both student issues and community development make him the ideal choice to lead our organization. We look forward to the positive contributions Mr. Elijah Hook will bring to FSA.”

FSA is a student advocacy organization composed of student body presidents from Florida’s 12 state universities and colleges and represents more than 430,000 students.

“I am honored and excited to join the Florida Student Association. I am committed to working passionately for the betterment of students in Florida, and I look forward to collaborating with FSA’s dedicated Board and University stakeholders to advance the cause of students in higher education” Hooks said.

