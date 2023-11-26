LOCASH to headline Onbikes’ Winter Wonder Ride and bike campaign

The chart-topping country music duo LOCASH will headline Onbikes’ 12th annual Winter Wonder Ride, offering what organizers hope will be a big draw to an event that provides bikes and helmets to at-risk kids in the Tampa Bay area.

The ride begins Dec. 9 at Curtis Hixon Park in downtown Tampa, and includes a seven-mile scenic bike ride through downtown Tampa and along Bayshore Blvd, before circling back to the park for a post-ride concert and other family-friendly events.

As part of this year’s event, Onbikes is also launching a campaign entitled “#MyFirstBike,” an opportunity for people to share stories about their first bike and raise funds to donate bikes to kids. Onbikes will donate a bike to a kid in need for every Instagram post tagged with the campaign hashtag.

The theme for this year’s event is “Let it Glow.” It will feature ’90s nostalgia, including plenty of neon colors.

“Year after year, Onbikes throws one of Tampa’s premier holiday events,” Onbikes interim Executive Director Tara Knauss-Wilga said. “But the best part of each year is seeing the smiles on all of the kids’ faces when we give them the access to freedom of being a kid.”

General admission tickets are $55 per person and include participation in the Winter Wonder Ride, a commemorative T-shirt, access to the post-ride concert and overnight bike valet (bikes will be monitored until 11 a.m. on Dec. 10).

General admission tickets plus three drink tickets are $70 per person. VIP tickets are also available for $125 per person and include everything in general admission, plus access to the Reindeer Lodge and five free drinks, complimentary food in the VIP area, VIP-only amenities and VIP bike valet. Kids under 10 are free.

Bikes are available to rent for $30.

Tickets can be purchased online here.

Sponsorship opportunities for the event are available here.