May 4, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis objects to putting National Guard squadron in Space Force silo
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 5/5/23-Gov. Ron DeSantis during a news conference after the 2023 legislative session concluded, Friday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

A.G. GancarskiMay 4, 20243min1

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Rick Scott trumpets Taiwan support bill as hedge against inevitable ‘evil’ Chinese invasion

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Maxwell Frost formally launches re-election campaign in CD 10

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Ready, set, go!

FLAPOL050523CH018
'Federal overreach' leaves the Governor fuming.

Florida’s Governor is griping about a proposal that could transfer the 114th Electronic Warfare Squadron of the Florida Air National Guard to the jurisdiction of the Space Force, with his office calling it “federal overreach, a violation of the federalist design of the National Guard,” and a hindrance to “Florida’s ability to appropriately prepare for and respond to domestic emergencies.”

While the squadron was already redesignated as one to give support to the Space Force, Gov. Ron DeSantis believes that the proposed move is a bridge too far.

DeSantis writes Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and ranking members of the Senate and House Armed Services Committee that the proposal would “flout more than a century of precedent” and “undermine federal law” giving the states control of National Guard units.

He also describes Florida as a “low-lying, flood prone state … uniquely vulnerable to hurricanes and flooding,” deviating from previous rhetoric about tropical weather systems, such as his advice to Floridians to “knock on wood” during the 2023 storm season. He believes the National Guard is underresourced by Washington, and contends the Electronic Warfare Squadron could somehow  help with storm response.

DeSantis reactivated the Florida State Guard recently, and that has been used (along with National  Guard troops) for deployments to the Mexican border, a concern that is far removed from hurricane weather. He has also complained about how vaccine mandates affected readiness for the National Guard.

“The U.S. military has been kicking out great service members over the Biden administration’s unacceptable COVID vaccine mandate, and they are even targeting members of the National Guard,” said DeSantis in 2022. “The bureaucrats in D.C. who control our National Guard have also refused to increase the number of guardsmen despite our increasing population, leaving Florida with the second worst National Guardsman to resident ratio.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMaxwell Frost formally launches re-election campaign in CD 10

nextRick Scott trumpets Taiwan support bill as hedge against inevitable 'evil' Chinese invasion

One comment

  • Dont Say FLA

    May 4, 2024 at 9:59 am

    Yes, send control of electronics warfare national guards people to some place that’s qualified for that. ‘Cause Florida sure ain’t. Florida is better on the topics of hassling trans drag queens, banning books, and diddling children while telling adults they’re too young to strip.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
[gravityform id=”13″ title=”false” description=”false” ajax=”true”]
Categories