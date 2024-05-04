Rick Scott trumpets Taiwan support bill as hedge against inevitable ‘evil’ Chinese invasion

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is behind a bipartisan and bicameral effort to boost Taiwan’s military preparedness.

And it’s necessary, he says, due to the depredations of the “evil dictator” of “communist China.”

“It is no secret that Communist China’s evil dictator, Xi Jinping, is planning to invade Taiwan and continue his attacks against democracy in a quest for world domination. The United States cannot sit back and let this happen, and that starts with supporting our peaceful and democratic ally Taiwan and its military. I am proud to join my colleagues in introducing the Taiwan Security Act and take action to send a strong message to Communist China that America stands strong with Taiwan and will not bow to the will of an evil communist regime,” Scott said.

Scott’s office frames the Transpacific Allies Investing in Weapons to Advance National (TAIWAN) Security Act as one that requires the Secretary of Defense “to enhance defense industrial base cooperation between the U.S. and Taiwan in order to deepen U.S.-Taiwan defense ties, promote supply chain security, and help alleviate Taiwan’s readiness challenges.”

Democrats are also behind the bill, including a former Vice Presidential nominee.

“Taiwan is one of our closest partners in the Indo-Pacific, and linking arms with our allies makes all of us safer. I’m proud to join my colleagues in introducing this bipartisan legislation to strengthen defense cooperation with Taiwan and deter ongoing aggression from the Chinese military,” said Virginia’s Tim Kaine.