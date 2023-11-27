Donald Trump claims he’s not ‘cognitively impaired’ in response to Team DeSantis trolling

Former President Donald Trump is responding to recurrent trolling about malapropisms on the campaign trail Monday, blaming the narrative in part on the Ron DeSantis’ political team.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump contends that whenever he “sarcastically insert(s) the name (Barack) Obama for (Joe) Biden as an indication that others may actually be having a very big influence in running our Country, Ron DeSanctimonious and his failing campaign apparatus, together with the Democrat’s Radical Left ‘Disinformation Machine,’ go wild saying that ‘Trump doesn’t know the name of our President, (CROOKED!) Joe Biden. He must be cognitively impaired.'”

The former President then offers a counter-narrative: “No, I know both names very well, never mix them up, and know that they are destroying our Country.”

With their candidate down in polls, the DeSantis War Room has contended that the 77-year-old Trump has “confused Obama and Biden” on “a number of occasions,” spotlighting one seeming conflation of the two names.

DeSantis has also brought up the gaffes in questioning Trump’s fading cognititve ability.

“What Donald Trump does now is, he is wedded to the teleprompter; he can’t get off that teleprompter,” DeSantis said in October. “This is a different Donald Trump than in 2015 and 2016. He’s lost the zip on his fastball and has a sense of entitlement.”

However, the DeSantis camp isn’t alone in noticing the mixed-up names.

Forbes noted earlier this month that Trump mixed up names on seven different occasions. Among them were remarks delivered in New Hampshire where he mixed up “President Obama” and six other similar references.

Forbes notes that the Biden campaign “reshared a tweet from the DeSantis War Room account featuring a video of Trump referring to Sioux City, Iowa, as ‘Sioux Falls'” and that yet another clip showed conflation of “former President George W. Bush and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush during a September 25 speech in Summerville, South Carolina, and another incident in New Hampshire in October when he said (Viktor) Orban was the ‘leader of Turkey.'”

Trump notes that he “just took a cognitive test as part of (his) Physical Exam, and ACED it. Also ACED (a perfect score!) one taken while in the White House.” But clearly, doubts are mounting about his mental acuity, and it’s uncertain if a Truth Social post will quell that narrative.