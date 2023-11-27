Florida drivers got lowest Thanksgiving gas prices in three years

The average price of gas in Florida sank further last week, dipping to $3.03 per gallon on Thanksgiving day. That’s the cheapest fuel statewide on the holiday in three years, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group.

And it’s even lower now. The Sunshine State’s average price per gallon on Monday morning was $3.01 — 3 cents less than last week, 31 cents less than a month ago and 84 cents cheaper than this year’s high of $3.85 per gallon.

Last year, Thanksgiving travelers in Florida paid $3.41 per gallon. The price was $3.35 in 2021 and $2.03 during the COVID Thanksgiving of 2020.

“A recent drop in oil prices and the seasonal downturn in fuel demand have enabled gas prices to move lower in time for the holidays,” AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said in a statement. “Gas prices should remain low through the holidays, unless there’s an unexpected spike in oil prices or disruption to the domestic gasoline supply line.”

The most expensive metro market for motorists in Florida was again the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area, where drivers and motorcyclists were shelling out $3.22 cents per gallon Monday, followed by Tallahassee ($3.10) and Miami ($3.10).

The best deals on fuel can be found in the Pensacola ($2.85), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.86) and Panama City ($2.90) areas.

According to fuel price crowd-sourcing website GasBuddy, the 10 best deals on gas per gallon are:

— $2.56 at AMI Food Store, 1520 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Panama City.

— $2.59 at Chevron, 893 West Palm Drive, Florida City.

— $2.59 at Chevron, 3707 Broadway, Riviera Beach.

— $2.61 at Costco, 3250 Northland Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens.

— $2.61 at Sam’s Club, 740 N Beal Parkway, Fort Walton Beach.

— $2.61 at Marathon, 980 Northland Blvd., Lake Park.

— $2.61 at Shell, 9009 Prosperity Farms Road, North Palm Beach

— $2.61 at Petro Express, 245 Miracle Strip Parkway SW, Fort Walton Beach.

— $2.61 at Chevron, 819 Northlake Blvd., North Palm Beach.

— $2.61 at Sam’s Club, 4295 45th St., West Palm Beach.