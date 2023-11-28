Lobbying compensation: Rubin Turnbull & Associates earns $2.6M+ in Q3

The team at Rubin Turnbull & Associates remained among the Top 10 lobbying firms in the state after reporting more than $2.6 million in lobbying pay for the quarter that ended Sept. 30.

The firm led by Bill Rubin and Heather Turnbull topped $2 million in quarterly pay throughout 2022 and hovered around the $3 million mark during the first two quarters of the year. With an estimated $2.62 million in Q3 pay, the firm is well on its way to breaking $10 million in earnings for 2023.

Florida Politics estimates lobbying pay based on the middle number of the per-client ranges firms list on their compensation reports. Contracts are reported in $10,000 increments up to $50,000.

Using median estimates, Rubin Turnbull & Associates ranked No. 7 on Florida Politics’ Q3 Lobby Firm Rankings.

Contrary to most firms, the majority of Rubin Turnbull’s earnings were reported on its executive branch compensation report. The firm represented more than 100 clients in the executive, earning an estimated $1.33 million.

The top client on that report was HCA Healthcare. The nationwide hospital company paid the firm $71,000 in the third quarter. Two clients followed at the $45,000 level: AECOM Technical Services and Green Thumb Industries.

HCA also topped Rubin Turnbull’s legislative compensation report, again with $71,000 in payments. The firm reported $1.29 million in legislative earnings across 106 contracts.

Rubin, Turnbull and lobbyists Jacqueline Carmona, Erica Chanti, Kevin Comerer, Jodi Bock Davidson, Christopher Finkbeiner, Zachary Hubbard, Matthew Sacco and Sharonda Wright-Placide represented several other notable clients, including Charter Communications, Google, Carnival Corporation, Southwest Airlines, the Florida Panthers, PrizePicks and S&P Global.

Higher education was another moneymaker. Clients in that sector included Florida International University, Nova Southeastern University, the University of South Florida, the University of Miami and the Western Atlantic University School of Medicine.

Overall, Rubin Turnbull & Associates reported earning at least $1 million in the Legislature and another $1 million in the executive branch. The top end of per-client ranges indicates the firm may have earned as much as $3.46 million in Q3.

Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms faced a Nov. 15 deadline to file compensation reports for the period covering July 1 through Sept. 30. Compensation reports for the fourth quarter are due to the state Feb. 14.