Mike Johnson raised $1.4M at fundraiser hosted at Vern Buchanan’s home

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan helped Speaker Mike Johnson raise $1.4 million for Republicans to keep the House.

The Florida Republican hosted the new House leader at his Longboat Key estate, where he rallied support among the party’s donor class. The event was the first major fundraiser since Johnson was elevated to House Speaker after a protracted leadership fight following the historic ouster of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

“It has been a challenge these past couple months but Speaker Mike Johnson is just the leader we need to get our country back on track,” Buchanan told event attendees. “We are thrilled to welcome him to the Sunshine State and honored that he chose Southwest Florida as his first stop as we work to expand the House majority.”

Buchanan notably raised more money for House Republicans in the last election cycle than any Representative not in leadership. He’s the Republican co-chair of the Florida congressional delegation, and its wealthiest member.

This fundraiser benefitted Mike Johnson for Louisiana, Johnson’s American Revival PAC and the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC).

Johnson praised Buchanan at the event.

“Vern Buchanan doesn’t need to serve in Congress but he does it because he has the right heart, a servant’s heart,” Johnson said. “This is exactly what the Founders envisioned that they’d come to serve in Congress in a patriotic manner like Vern.”

The event also attracted a number of other Republican leaders to Longboat Key. That included members of the Florida delegation including U.S. Reps. Kat Cammack, Byron Donalds, Neal Dunn, Laurel Lee, Anna Paulina Luna, María Elvira Salazar and Greg Steube.

The event also drew some House members from out of town, including U.S. Reps. Ronny Jackson of Texas, Dan Newhouse of Washington, Adrian Smith of Nebraska, and Ryan Zinke of Montana.

The event also attracted a number of Florida leaders, including former state Senate presidents Jeff Atwater, Bill Galvano and Tom Lee.

Buchanan has held a number of significant fundraisers for House Republicans before, and last year raised money for Laurel Lee and Luna ahead of competitive House races in Florida.