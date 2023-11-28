November 27, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Mike Johnson raised $1.4M at fundraiser hosted at Vern Buchanan’s home
Vern Buchanan hosts Mike Johnson in Longboat Key. Image via Buchanan campaign.

Jacob OglesNovember 27, 20234min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis slams ‘scurrilous charge’ of ‘pay-to-play’ Iowa evangelical endorsement

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis claims Nikki Haley ‘wouldn’t like’ how a debate hosted by Laura Ingraham would go

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis appoints campaign donor, lawmaker’s daughter to University System Board of Governors

Buchanan Johnson
The event was the first major fundraiser since Johnson's elevation to House Speaker.

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan helped Speaker Mike Johnson raise $1.4 million for Republicans to keep the House.

The Florida Republican hosted the new House leader at his Longboat Key estate, where he rallied support among the party’s donor class. The event was the first major fundraiser since Johnson was elevated to House Speaker after a protracted leadership fight following the historic ouster of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

“It has been a challenge these past couple months but Speaker Mike Johnson is just the leader we need to get our country back on track,” Buchanan told event attendees. “We are thrilled to welcome him to the Sunshine State and honored that he chose Southwest Florida as his first stop as we work to expand the House majority.”

Buchanan notably raised more money for House Republicans in the last election cycle than any Representative not in leadership. He’s the Republican co-chair of the Florida congressional delegation, and its wealthiest member.

This fundraiser benefitted Mike Johnson for Louisiana, Johnson’s American Revival PAC and the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC).

Johnson praised Buchanan at the event.

“Vern Buchanan doesn’t need to serve in Congress but he does it because he has the right heart, a servant’s heart,” Johnson said. “This is exactly what the Founders envisioned that they’d come to serve in Congress in a patriotic manner like Vern.”

The event also attracted a number of other Republican leaders to Longboat Key. That included members of the Florida delegation including U.S. Reps. Kat Cammack, Byron Donalds, Neal Dunn, Laurel Lee, Anna Paulina Luna, María Elvira Salazar and Greg Steube.

The event also drew some House members from out of town, including U.S. Reps. Ronny Jackson of Texas, Dan Newhouse of Washington, Adrian Smith of Nebraska, and Ryan Zinke of Montana.

The event also attracted a number of Florida leaders, including former state Senate presidents Jeff Atwater, Bill Galvano and Tom Lee.

Buchanan has held a number of significant fundraisers for House Republicans before, and last year raised money for Laurel Lee and Luna ahead of competitive House races in Florida.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis appoints campaign donor, lawmaker’s daughter to University System Board of Governors

nextRon DeSantis claims Nikki Haley 'wouldn't like' how a debate hosted by Laura Ingraham would go

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories