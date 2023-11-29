Last Call for 11.29.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

With cold fronts pushing temperatures down, it’s beginning to feel a lot, or at least somewhat, like Christmas in some pockets of the state.

That means many Floridians will be turning their heaters on for the first time in the better part of a year, which is cause for concern for Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, who doubles as the State Fire Marshal.

Home heating appliances and housefires have a tight relationship. According to the National Fire Protection Association, firefighters respond to about 44,210 fires caused by home heating equipment every year. Although fireplaces and central heating aren’t blameless, space heaters are the culprit in more than 80% of house fires where a person dies. It’s a stat Patronis doesn’t want to go unnoticed.

“As temperatures are predicted to get below freezing in many parts of Florida, I am encouraging Floridians to be aware of the fire dangers associated with space heaters, as they’re the equipment most often involved in home heating fires. By following a few simple heating safety tips and precautions, you can avoid accidents and keep your family safe and warm during the winter months,” he said in a news release.

The tips are indeed simple. The big one: keep flammable objects away from the thing pumping heat into your home. The CFO also recommends cleaning chimneys and fireplaces so an errant ember doesn’t set your house ablaze and testing out smoke and carbon monoxide detectors so that if a fire does occur, you can catch it quickly.

This last tip should be able to go unsaid, but it’s unwise to take chances with Florida Man and Florida Woman: Do not use your oven to heat your home.

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day

“We’ve actually never had a team in the College Football Playoff since the playoffs started.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis, erasing FSU’s embarrassing 2015 Rose Bowl defeat from our collective memory.

Put It on the Tab

DeSantis picked up a new nickname from Donald Trump: “Absentee Governor.” As people with lisps say, absinthe makes the heart grow fonder, so pick up one of these for DeSantis next time he’s in town.

One thing DeSantis doesn’t need is a Mind Eraser — he’s apparently good at forgetting when Florida teams make the NCAA football playoffs.

Former Amb. Nikki Haley’s poll numbers keep climbing and her campaign continues laying into DeSantis. This pun may be yesterday’s news, but she’ll take a Rum & Koch, with Koch rum.

Election Day is a long way away, but Rep. Kim Daniels will still take a Smooth Sailing now that she’s running for re-election unopposed in House District 14.

Breakthrough Insights

Tune In

7 p.m. — Washington Wizards @ Orlando Magic

7:15 p.m. — NCAAW: Miami Hurricanes @ Mississippi State Bulldogs

