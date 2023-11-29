Donald Trump predicts Chris Christie slide for ‘absentee Governor’ Ron DeSantis

Donald Trump has a warning for one of his two major rivals for the Republican presidential nomination.

The former President’s telling Ron DeSantis that if he doesn’t come home and run Florida, then it’s possible the “absentee Governor” will collapse in in-state polls in the same way that a former New Jersey Governor and current presidential candidate did years ago in the Garden State.

“Ron DeSanctimonious has become an Absentee Governor of Florida, never there, not working. The same thing happened to Sloppy Chris Christie. He failed in New Jersey, and left with an 8% approval rating, lowest ever for a governor. Get back to Florida, Ron, and do what you campaigned on, which was NOT running for President. Fix the highest in the Nation Insurance problem. Oh, and you’re 54 Points down!” Trump posted to his social media site, Truth Social.

Trump’s post continues a theme of periodic warnings that DeSantis is dooming his political future by running for President in 2024. It also seems to overstate the peril of DeSantis’ position in recent polls of Floridians, which find him treading water, having squandered some of the political capital he had in his 2022 reelection campaign but still largely popular among Republicans.

A November Cygnal poll of 800 likely General Election voters, reported first by Florida Politics, reveals the Florida Governor is at 50% disapproval against 47% approval. In that survey, DeSantis is still at or above 85% among Republicans and Trump voters from 2020, but with 58% disapproval among independent voters.

A survey released earlier this month by Florida Atlantic University didn’t go so far as showing DeSantis underwater, but it did show him barely afloat, with 50% approval against 49% disapproval. In that survey, he also had 58% disapproval among independents, but enjoyed a 90% approval rating among Republican registrants.