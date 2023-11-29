Staff reassigned at Broward County school after allegations that transgender student played on girls’ team

Dozens of students participated in a walkout at a South Florida high school on Tuesday, a day after their principal and four other staff members were removed from their positions as officials investigate allegations of a transgender student being allowed to play on a girls’ volleyball team, in violation of state law.
The demonstration occurred at Monarch High School in Broward County. Local news footage shows a large crowd of students walking out of the school building and congregating outside on school property.
The school district on Monday reassigned principal James Cecil, assistant principal Kenneth May, athletic director Dione Hester and information management technician Jessica Norton to non-school sites pending the outcome of the investigation. Also, temporary athletic coach Alex Burgess was told his services are paused while the investigation proceeds.
“We will continue to follow state law and will take appropriate action based on the outcome of the investigation,” school district spokesman John Sullivan said in a statement. “We are committed to providing all our students with a safe and inclusive learning environment.”
In 2021, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is running for President as a Republican, signed a state law that bars transgender girls and women from playing on public school teams intended for student athletes identified as girls at birth.
Broward Schools Superintendent Peter Licata said during a news conference Tuesday that a member of the community had made a complaint about the student athlete last week. When questioned by reporters, Licata denied the reassignments had anything to do with a lawsuit the student and her parents had previously brought against the school. A federal judge ruled against the student earlier this month.
___
Republished with permission of The Associated Press.
7 comments
Earl Pitts American
November 29, 2023 at 7:49 am
Good Morn ‘Ting America,
As we all agree factual reporting can be a serious challenge for the the leftist “in the tank” mainstream media.
So let’s take a moment here to review which news service is doing the reporting.
Oh look America it’s the A. P.
America we have done our own independent research and interviewed the esteemed President of The Student Council at this school and the facts are the students protested because the tranny kid was allowed to participate and bully the sweet girls on the “Girls Team”.
Funny how some so called news organizations can “accidently” get things wrong
You are welcome America,
EPA
rick whitaker
November 29, 2023 at 8:00 am
CAUTION ⚠ TROLL COMMENT FROM EARL TRANS
Earl Pitts "America's-Go-To-Political--Guru" American
November 29, 2023 at 8:22 am
Thanks as always Rick for your Ying to my yang! By following my, Earl Pitts American’s, extremely knowledgeable postings of sage truth and wisdom with your always wacky and entertaining leftist 👈 humor you truly elevate my status as America’s Go-To-Political-Guru.
Thanks Buddy, just as a reminder we have thousands of Nation Wide Fans visiting our benevolent host daily to catch the Earl & Rick Show. How does it feel, Rick, to be an International Media Influncer?
Thanks again Buddy,
EPA
rick whitaker
November 29, 2023 at 8:34 am
CAUTION ⚠ TROLL COMMENT BY EARL SHITTS
Earl Pitts American
November 29, 2023 at 8:49 am
Thanks again “International Media Influncer” Rick!!!!
EPA
rick whitaker
November 29, 2023 at 8:59 am
CAUTION ⚠ ANOTHER TROLL COMMENT BY EARL SHITTS
Michael K
November 29, 2023 at 8:37 am
Amazing how one self-righteous parent can destroy careers. Florida is looking a lot like the McCarthy era these days. Perhaps the kids know a lot more about life than the legislators and many parents want to admit.