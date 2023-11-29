Personnel note: J.C. Flores to lead DCI Group’s Tallahassee office

Longtime public affairs specialist and political operative Juan “J.C.” Flores is joining DCI Group as the leader of its new Tallahassee office.

“We’re proud to have J.C. join the DCI Group team to continue our growth and expand our reach,” said DCI’s Managing Partners Justin Peterson and Brian McCabe. “Over the past 25 years, DCI Group has established a bedrock culture of execution for our clients and we’re excited about this strategic expansion into one of the largest, most politically consequential states in the country.”

Flores spent more than a decade working for AT&T in Florida, most recently as a Vice President in the company’s Latin American and EMEA external affairs office.

Previously, Flores cut his teeth in Florida policy and politics as an operative in the state Republican party and later as a special assistant to then-House Speaker Marco Rubio. He also worked as Director of Communications to now-U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez when he was a Miami-Dade Commissioner and additionally managed Giménez’s successful Miami-Dade mayoral campaign in 2010.

“This is an exciting time in Florida politics, and I’m thrilled to be joining the DCI Group team as they expand into Tallahassee,” Flores said. “They are the best at what they do and I’m looking forward to helping them grow.

Based in Washington, DCI Group is a top national public affairs and public relations firm. The Tallahassee expansion will allow Florida companies to access the same expertise relied upon by several Fortune 100 companies.