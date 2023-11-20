November 20, 2023
Poll: Ron DeSantis underwater in Florida
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 5/5/23-Gov. Ron DeSantis during a news conference after the 2023 legislative session concluded, Friday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Yet another survey shows the magic of the 2022 General Election has faded for the Governor.

New Florida polling shows Ron DeSantis out of favor with voters in the state, a stunning shift in the year since his successful re-election.

The Cygnal poll of 800 likely General Election voters, reported first by Florida Politics, reveals the Florida Governor is at 50% disapproval against 47% approval.

Though 85% of Republican registrants and 87% of those who voted for Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election still regard the Governor favorably in the poll conducted Nov. 11 — 13, other sub-groups have soured on DeSantis early in his second term.

He does worst among two demographics of women. Among those 55 or older, he has 58% disapproval. And among women who have attended college, he has a 61% unfavorable rating.

Regionally, he’s underwater in Orlando, Tampa, and South Florida, though those showings are ameliorated by 54% approval in North Florida.

The poll shows DeSantis, who tells people on the presidential campaign trail he’s best positioned to win a General Election against Joe Biden, has lost independent voters, with 58% of that cohort viewing DeSantis negatively.

He’s also failing to appeal to urban or suburban voters, with 58% disapproval among the former and 55% among the latter group. Among voters in small towns, however, he does enjoy a 56% approval rating.

Unfortunately for DeSantis, the Cygnal poll doesn’t appear to be an outlier.

A survey released this month by Florida Atlantic University didn’t go so far as showing DeSantis underwater, but it did show him barely afloat, with 50% approval against 49% disapproval.

One comment

  • Biscuit

    November 20, 2023 at 2:53 pm

    Newsgrunt out of Florida: Poll shows that most Republicans here think Ron DeSantis is doing a wonderful job, and would enjoy nothing more than having him over for Thanksgiving dinner and listening to his keen, insightful, witty banter. That, or get a colonoscopy while fully conscious. It’s a toss-up.
    Strange people. Very anal.
    Arf.

    Reply

