Poll finds Rick Scott, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell both underwater

New polling shows U.S. Sen. Rick Scott underwater with voters. But it also shows voters unhappy with or unaware of Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, his most likely Democratic opponent.

Survey results released by the University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) shows Scott could face trouble in 2024 with an electorate unhappy with its elected officials.

The poll shows just 39% of registered Florida voters have a positive opinion of the Naples Republican, while 49% have an view him unfavorably.

Moreover, the antipathy for the incumbent remains more intense. About 30% of voters said they had a “very unfavorable” view of Scott, while only 13% said they have a “very favorable” opinion.

His standing proved weak with independent voters, with 47% voicing dissatisfaction with Scott compared to 37% who like him.

The lack of enthusiasm has been reflected in other recent polls as well.

But then Florida voters seem generally dissatisfied with elected leaders all around. Voters also don’t care for Democratic President Joe Biden (34% favorable, 62% unfavorable) and are split on former President Donald Trump (48% favorable, 49% unfavorable) and Gov. Ron DeSantis (48% favorable, 48% unfavorable), who are competing for the Republican presidential nomination.

“No one fared particularly well in favorability,” said Michael Binder, a UNF political science professor and the faculty director of PORL. “DeSantis (is) the only one treading water with equal favorable and unfavorable, while Biden is well under water with a majority of respondents and the lowest favorability among the bunch,”

But voters know those presidential contenders’ names. About 12% of voters have no opinion of Scott, a first-term Senator who served two terms as Florida’s Governor.

He is, however, a much better-known quantity than his most prominent Democratic opponent.

Mucarsel-Powell, who announced her candidacy in August, remains an unknown to 48% of Florida voters. Meanwhile, just 22% of voters have a favorable view of the former U.S. Congresswoman, and 30% view her negatively.

Binder noted that leaves the Democratic challenger with room to grow. In the coming months, he expects to get a better read on voters as more of them make up their mind about her as a candidate.

“A lot of folks aren’t familiar with Mucarsel-Powell this early in the campaign, but we can expect that to change as we get closer to Election Day,” Binder said.

Pollsters did not survey voters about any other Democrat running for Scott’s Senate seat.

The poll reports a margin of error of 4.37%. Results include responses from 716 voters surveyed between Nov. 9 and Nov 26.