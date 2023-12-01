December 1, 2023
Ron DeSantis calls for Christian Ziegler to resign as Florida GOP Chair
Christian Ziegler. Image via Facebook

Jacob OglesDecember 1, 20233min3

Christian Ziegler
The Florida Governor said the party can't have a Chairman facing such serious allegations.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling for Republican Party of Florida Chair Christian Ziegler to resign. The move comes a day after news broke that Sarasota Police are investigating the party leader for rape.

DeSantis, a candidate for President, was asked by ABC News about whether Ziegler should step down. The Governor did not hesitate in saying yes.

“I don’t see how he can continue with that investigation ongoing given the gravity of those situations,” he said.

ABC News reporter Will McDuffie further quoted DeSantis calling the accusations “very serious,” though he reserved judgment on the validity of the accusation.

“I think he should step aside and think he should attend to that,” DeSantis said. “He’s innocent until proven guilty, but we just can’t have a party Chair that is under that type of scrutiny.”

A Sarasota Police report shows an investigation has been underway since Oct. 4, and that a woman accused Ziegler of a rape allegedly on Oct. 2.

A heavily redacted Sarasota Police report offers few concrete details. The report verifies an active criminal investigation, but enormous details were redacted as police stressed the investigation remains ongoing.

In Sarasota, multiple sources close to Ziegler have said the woman was in a long-term tryst with both Ziegler and his wife, Sarasota County School Board member Bridget Ziegler.

Nothing released by police indicates any involvement of Bridget Ziegler in the incident or the investigation.

Christian Ziegler serves as the State Committeeman for the Republican Party of Sarasota and does consulting work for Republican candidates across the country.

He boasts close ties to both DeSantis and former President Donald Trump, both Florida politicians in contention for the Republican nomination for President.

It’s unclear how long a criminal investigation will take to unfold. Ziegler has turned over electronic devices as part of the investigation following the issuance of a search warrant.

3 comments

  • Michael K

    December 1, 2023 at 10:34 am

    Yes, but a thrice-divorced, twice-impeached election denier and insurrectionist, facing 91 indictments, is a saint. I thought all those things were net positives for the MAGA party (formerly GOP).

    Reply

  • PeterH

    December 1, 2023 at 10:52 am

    Apparently DeSantis has inside knowledge or he wouldn’t be making this recommendation.

    The most relevant feature to this latest apparent sexual abuse by a Christian Republican is the female abuse accuser was in an extended sexual three way with both Ziegler and Ziegler’s wife.

    Use your high schooler imagination and comprehend that the chief architect of the disingenuous “Mom’s for Liberty” is busy burning LGBTQ library books while participating in a homosexual three-way. America’s youth have zero confidence in today’s GQP.

    Republicans are America’s worst enemy.
    Vote all Republicans out of office.

    Reply

  • tom palmer

    December 1, 2023 at 11:03 am

    Under the circumstance, DeSantis could not say anything else.

    Reply

