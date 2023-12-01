Debate with Gavin Newsom doesn’t buoy Ron DeSantis in betting markets

Investors in presidential betting markets aren’t surging toward Ron DeSantis in the wake of his high-profile Fox News debate with California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

In fact, the main takeaway for cash bettors seems to be a belief that Newsom is not running for President after all.

The Election Betting Odds site, which aggregates the Betfair, Smarkets, PredictIt and Polymarket platforms, shows the Florida Governor essentially flat in both Republican Primary and General Election markets, despite 90 minutes of television time Thursday and a follow-up on “Fox & Friends” Friday morning in which hosts helped him spin a win out of the debate.

DeSantis is afforded a 4.9% chance of winning the Republican nomination, a number unchanged over the last day. He remains far behind his two leading opponents: Nikki Haley, who has a 13.9% chance of taking the nomination; and former President Donald Trump, with a 77.3% chance of being the Republican standard-bearer for a third time.

Meanwhile, there has been just a slight movement in the General Election market for DeSantis. He’s now seen as having a 2% chance of winning the presidency in 2024, up a tenth of a point in the last day.

This showing puts him ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris’ 1.7% chance of being elected President next year. But others are ahead, including Trump, President Joe Biden, Haley, Newsom (still seen as having a 7.1% chance of winning, though he’s fallen by 1.4 points since Thursday), Robert Kennedy, and former First Lady Michelle Obama, who is also not a candidate for the presidency.