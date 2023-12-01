Congress expels George Santos. Here’s how Florida lawmakers voted.

In just the sixth expulsion of a member in the chamber’s history, the U.S House voted to remove first-term Republican U.S. Rep. George Santos of New York from its ranks.

The vote to expel was 311-114. That included an equal number of Florida lawmakers who voted for and against the measure.

Fourteen legislators from the Sunshine State, including all eight Democrats and six of their GOP colleagues, decided there was enough reason to eject Santos.

Another 14 lawmakers, all of them Republican, voted against the move.

Those voting “yes” included Republican U.S. Reps. Mario Díaz-Balart, Neil Dunn, Scott Franklin, Carlos Giménez, John Rutherford and Daniel Webster, as well as Democratic U.S. Reps. Kathy Castor, Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, Lois Frankel, Maxwell Frost, Jared Moskowitz, Darren Soto, Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Frederica Wilson.

Those voting “no” included Republican U.S. Reps. Aaron Bean, Gus Bilirakis, Vern Buchanan, Kat Cammack, Byron Donalds, Matt Gaetz, Laurel Lee, Anna Paulina Luna, Brian Mast, Cory Mills, Bill Posey, María Elvira Salazar, Greg Steube and Michael Waltz.

Santos’ expulsion came in the wake of a blistering House Ethics Committee report that accused Santos of breaking federal law.

The report, a product of eight months of investigations and witness interviews, led the panel to conclude Santos had knowingly caused his campaign committee to file false or incomplete reports with the Federal Election Commission, used campaign funds for personal purposes and violated the Ethics in Government Act with his financial disclosure statements.

Separately, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York indicted Santos, accusing him of duping donors, stealing from his campaign and lying to Congress. Prosecutors allege Santos, who has pleaded not guilty, fraudulently wired money from his campaign to his personal bank account and used other misappropriated funds to pad his campaign coffers.

The expulsion push is just the latest chapter in what has been a spectacular fall from grace for Santos, a first-term lawmaker initially celebrated as an up-and-comer after he flipped a district from Democrats last year and helped Republicans win control of the House.

Santos’ troubles began soon after his election as reports emerged that he lied about having Jewish ancestry, a career at top Wall Street firms and a college degree. His presence in the House quickly became a distraction and an embarrassment to his party.

Giménez, who served as Mayor of Miami-Dade County before winning his U.S. House seat in 2020, told CNN Friday that he found the evidence Santos stole money from his contributors to be “pretty overwhelming.”

“To me, that’s one of the cardinal sins of public service,” he said. “You don’t deserve to be a public servant if you’re stealing money from your constituents.”

Donalds, who also earned his seat in 2020 after four years in the Florida Legislature, decried the decision as circumventing due process.

“It’s not the actions of George Santos. It’s the fact that everybody is afforded their day in court, and that was denied to him,” he told CNN. “If that’s going to be the standard in America going forward, I shudder for the future of our country.”

___

