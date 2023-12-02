Nikki Haley lashes out at ‘losing’ Ron DeSantis, stops short of urging him to drop out

The race for second place in the Republican Presidential race continues, and Nikki Haley is saying again that Ron DeSantis is “losing” and that’s why he’s attacking her.

“I think he went after my record as governor because he’s losing,” Haley said. “I mean, who else can spend $100 million and drop half in the polls. My record as governor is clear. I took a state that had 11% unemployment, we dropped it down to four percent. We were known as the Beast of the Southeast because we created so many jobs and brought so many companies in. . . . I’m proud of my record. South Carolinians should be proud of our record.” she said Friday on Fox News.

Despite the attacks, Haley isn’t urging the Florida Governor to end his campaign, saying that’s his choice to make.

“I’ve always said it’s a personal decision to get into a race, it’s a personal decision to get out of a race,” Haley said. “I’m never going to tell a candidate to get out of the race. That’s their decision. It’s up to Ron. But I think you can look at where we are right now. We’re second in the polls in Iowa, second in New Hampshire, second in South Carolina.”

Haley’s claims regarding DeSantis’ decline continue to recur.

During a Fox News interview last month, the former South Carolina Governor claimed DeSantis’ digs at her endorsement this week from Americans for Prosperity and her campaign in general were a measure of how the race was going for the current Florida chief executive.

“I think that’s what a candidate says when they’re losing,” Haley said on “America’s Newsroom.”

DeSantis and Haley will debate this week in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in an event staged by the Republican National Committee, and what’s clear is these remarks offer interesting hype ahead of the event.