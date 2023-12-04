Personnel note: Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney adds Pierce Schuessler to government relations team

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney has tapped veteran politico Pierce Schuessler as an advisor on its Florida government relations team.

Schuessler brings more than a decade of leadership experience in the state’s executive and legislative branches and a wealth of experience in Florida politics to the Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney public affairs firm.

“Pierce’s extensive network, strategic acumen, and deep knowledge of Florida’s political levers will fortify our top-tier Florida team and help deliver even more victories for our clients,” said Mike Grissom, principal of Buchanan’s government relations team. “We know that his deep understanding of Florida’s budget process will prove to be a major asset for our firm, and we’re thrilled to have him on our team.”

Prior to joining Buchanan, Schuessler worked in several senior roles in state politics, where he helped shape state policy and secure funding for priority projects, such as Everglades restoration. He served in the Governor’s Office of Policy and Budget and, later, as Director of Legislative Affairs for the Department of State and the Department of Environmental Protection.

Schuessler also served as a top aide to then-state Sen. Tom Lee. He also previously worked as an advisor to U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee when she was Florida’s Secretary of State.

Schuessler earned his undergraduate degree in political science from Florida State University.

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney is a national law firm that aims to provide progressive, industry-leading legal, business, regulatory and government relations advice to regional, national and international clients. The firm employs some 450 attorneys and government relations professionals throughout its network of 15 offices. It represents some of the highest-profile companies in the U.S., including 50 of the Fortune 100.