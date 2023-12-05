‘Iowans for Ron’ in new ad explain why they don’t want the guy leading by 30 points in the polls

Now that Gov. Kim Reynolds has explained why she’s endorsing Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign for President, his new campaign ad features everyday Iowans doing the same.

The 30-second ad, “Iowans for Ron,” features a half-dozen people telling why they are voting for DeSantis as opposed to that guy leading in the Republican Primary polls.

Their endorsements come out like one continuous stream of thought in front of a rising, percussive beat that works up to the sound of cheering.

“I definitely voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020,” says “Anthony,” a small business employee.

“But we’ve got to move on,” says “Ross,” identified as a fifth-generation Iowa farmer before “Anthony” can say where he stands now.

“Gov. DeSantis has proven himself in Florida,” Ross adds.

The Iowa caucus, the first test of the 2024 presidential election, hits Jan. 15 and DeSantis has invested bigly, or, uh, a lot.

The Florida Governor’s campaign bought $2.3 million in airtime to start blanketing the broadcast and cable TV with DeSantis campaign ads. The first one, “Fight. Win. Lead.,” began running Nov. 1 and it looks ahead to the assumed General Election contest, drawing the contrast between Florida’s Governor and President Joe Biden.

“While Biden fails, DeSantis leads,” that ad says. It launches with a static picture of a contemplative Biden with a face mask hung around his neck before transitioning to DeSantis in motion, shaking hands as he works his way through a cheering crowd.

The polls show a Biden-DeSantis match-up is nowhere near a certainty as Trump’s poll numbers dwarf those of all other candidates. Trump has lost one point of support since Nov. 1, drawing 47% of the electorate, according to RealClearPolitics’ polling average. DeSantis’ RCP average, meanwhile, has remained virtually unchanged at 17.3% while former United Nations Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s support has risen 2 points, within 3 points of DeSantis.

The latest ad seems to allude to criticisms of the other leading Republican candidate — the one who was President before.

No direct attacks, though.

“He fights, he knows how to win,” says “John,” a combat veteran, talking about DeSantis, perhaps referencing the “culture of losing,” that DeSantis has said has gripped the party since Trump became its putative leader.

‘Kristine,” identified as a “proud Iowan,” also seems to be contrasting DeSantis with another candidate.

“He’s drama-free, an effective and proven leader,” she says of DeSantis.

It echoes Reynolds’ Nov. 6 endorsement when she said the next President should be “someone who puts this country first, not himself.”

Now, who might these women be drawing the contrast to?