December 4, 2023
‘Iowans for Ron’ in new ad explain why they don’t want the guy leading by 30 points in the polls
Did Donald Trump's endorsement keep Ron DeSantis from dropping out of the Governor's race?

221105160242-donald-trump-ron-desantis-split
The contrasts are drawn indirectly.

Now that Gov. Kim Reynolds has explained why she’s endorsing Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign for President, his new campaign ad features everyday Iowans doing the same.

The 30-second ad, “Iowans for Ron,” features a half-dozen people telling why they are voting for DeSantis as opposed to that guy leading in the Republican Primary polls.

Their endorsements come out like one continuous stream of thought in front of a rising, percussive beat that works up to the sound of cheering.

“I definitely voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020,” says “Anthony,” a small business employee.

“But we’ve got to move on,” says “Ross,” identified as a fifth-generation Iowa farmer before “Anthony” can say where he stands now.

“Gov. DeSantis has proven himself in Florida,” Ross adds.

The Iowa caucus, the first test of the 2024 presidential election, hits Jan. 15 and DeSantis has invested bigly, or, uh, a lot.

The Florida Governor’s campaign bought $2.3 million in airtime to start blanketing the broadcast and cable TV with DeSantis campaign ads. The first one, “Fight. Win. Lead.,” began running Nov. 1 and it looks ahead to the assumed General Election contest, drawing the contrast between Florida’s Governor and President Joe Biden.

“While Biden fails, DeSantis leads,” that ad says. It launches with a static picture of a contemplative Biden with a face mask hung around his neck before transitioning to DeSantis in motion, shaking hands as he works his way through a cheering crowd.

The polls show a Biden-DeSantis match-up is nowhere near a certainty as Trump’s poll numbers dwarf those of all other candidates. Trump has lost one point of support since Nov. 1, drawing 47% of the electorate, according to RealClearPolitics’ polling average. DeSantis’ RCP average, meanwhile, has remained virtually unchanged at 17.3% while former United Nations Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s support has risen 2 points, within 3 points of DeSantis.

The latest ad seems to allude to criticisms of the other leading Republican candidate — the one who was President before.

No direct attacks, though.

“He fights, he knows how to win,” says “John,” a combat veteran, talking about DeSantis, perhaps referencing the “culture of losing,” that DeSantis has said has gripped the party since Trump became its putative leader.

‘Kristine,” identified as a “proud Iowan,” also seems to be contrasting DeSantis with another candidate.

“He’s drama-free, an effective and proven leader,” she says of DeSantis.

It echoes Reynolds’ Nov. 6 endorsement when she said the next President should be “someone who puts this country first, not himself.”

Now, who might these women be drawing the contrast to?

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected].

5 comments

  • PeterH

    December 4, 2023 at 8:19 pm

    At the end of the Republican Primary if either Desantis or Trump is the Republican nominee…… Biden will capture 10,000,000 votes! Voters who are on the fence, especially Independent voter, will not be voting for either of these two Republicans!

    Reply

    • Impeach Biden

      December 4, 2023 at 8:43 pm

      Bottom line is that “Dementia” Joe has gotta go. His giggling sidekick “Fweedom” is just as bad. Look no further than inflation, the border chaos, the Ukraine, the Middle East, crime in this country among many others why incompetent Joe has gotta go.

      Reply

    • Earl Pitts "Sage Political Scientist/Advisor Emeritus" American

      December 4, 2023 at 8:47 pm

      Good evening to all white Dook 4 Brains Lefty’s,
      There are not enough of y’all to really win anything. Blacks are going Republican. Your side went too far with your crazy this time.
      Y’all may be loosing about 1/2 of your white base too. And I would estimate American Jews are realizing Republicans are looking pretty good at this point too.
      Honestly white Democrats even amoung your own white Dook 4 Brains friends and family there is going to be a significant number quietly voting Republican. They are just not going to talk about it or festoon the hatchbacks of their Suburu SUV’s with EARL PITTS AMERICAN bumper stickers.
      Y’all need to pay close attention to who’s NOT talking politics at your Holiday gatherings.
      FOR EXAMPLE:
      If your loud mouth politically obsesed Uncle Shlomo always ruined every Holiday gathering in years past with loud Democratic Retoric …. BUT ….. this year Uncle says basically NOTHING political ….. there you have it ….. Uncle Shlomo’s 100% voting Republican for the first time in his life.
      Powerfull Sage Wisdom From Earl Pitts American.
      EPA

      Reply

      • rick whitaker

        December 4, 2023 at 8:51 pm

        CAUTION ⚠ TROLL COMMENT BY EARL SPHINCTER

        Reply

  • Michael K

    December 4, 2023 at 8:25 pm

    I think he needs a “third party” endorsement by his besties at Moms for Liberty to spice up an otherwise dull monotonous ad.

    Reply

Categories