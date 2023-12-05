Personnel note: GrantWorks adds Katie Smith to Florida Broadband Services team

A company that helps governments tap state and federal dollars is adding a new professional to its Florida team to close the digital divide in communities.

Katie Smith will serve as Vice President of Broadband and Community Partnerships, working with local government clients to secure funding and apply for broadband grants. Her work will also include developing partnerships with broadband providers to achieve optimal outcomes for GrantWorks’ clients.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Katie to the broadband services team — an accomplished professional with a unique blend of technical prowess, seasoned leadership, and a rich background in the public sector,” GrantWorks President and Founder Bruce Spitzengel said. “Her expertise will undoubtedly play an instrumental role in furthering our goal to empower communities through connectivity.”

Smith has 14 years of experience serving in Florida government, including with the Department of Health, Department of Economic Opportunity and Department of Commerce.

Most recently, she served as Director of the Office of Broadband, where she established the office from scratch and oversaw the creation of the Florida Strategic Plan for Broadband, a five-year action plan and the Digital Adoption and Use Plan. She also secured $2 billion for broadband expansion throughout Florida.

“I am truly excited and honored to join GrantWorks as the Vice President of Broadband and Community Partnerships. GrantWorks’ commitment to connectivity and community empowerment deeply resonates with my own values, and together, we aim to create a brighter, more connected future for all,” Smith said.

Smith will join a team that includes Rick Faircloth, Senior Vice President of State and Local Government Services; Holly Miller, Vice President of Florida State and Local Government Services; and Valarie Phillip, Vice President of Disaster Recovery Programs.

“Katie’s wealth of experience and passion for driving positive change will undoubtedly strengthen our efforts as we continue to prioritize inclusive and innovative broadband solutions for all,” Faircloth said.

GrantWorks, which just celebrated its 44th anniversary, is a national provider of specialized grant administration, program management and technical consulting services for state, local and tribal governments. The organization also works with nonprofits serving infrastructure; housing; community and economic development; broadband; disaster recovery; mitigation; and resilience needs.

Since its creation in 1979, the firm has secured and managed more than $8 billion in federal and state grant-funded projects, helping more than 600 communities.